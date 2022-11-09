Cohen Milstein rescued a Bed Bath & Beyond class action, but won’t get to lead it

Related documents Amended Complaint View

(Reuters) - A shareholder class action accusing billionaire investor Ryan Cohen of orchestrating a pump-and-dump scheme to salvage his big stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc is a vivid example of the vagaries of the lead plaintiff process in securities fraud litigation.

Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll, as I’ll explain, essentially rescued the case, which was initiated by an immigration lawyer who was representing himself as a Bed Bath & Beyond investor. A week ago, the shareholder firm filed a 100-page amended complaint that reflected untold hours of research on Bed Bath and Ryan Cohen, the co-founder of pet products retailer Chewy Inc and a guiding light for so-called meme stock traders.

But when lead plaintiff motions rolled in this week to U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden of Washington, D.C., Cohen Milstein had no client in the running. At best, the firm will get to serve as liaison counsel if McFadden names a Belgian investment firm, Bratya SPRL, to head the case. Lead counsel for Bratya, which claims to have lost more than $4.3 million from its investment in Bed Bath & Beyond, are Pomerantz and Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman. (Jeremy Lieberman of Pomerantz declined to comment.)

Cohen Milstein name partner Steven Toll was philosophical about being shut out of leadership after filing a 100-page complaint. “A number of investors reached out to us,” he said. “But you never know who is reaching out to other law firms.”

Once it became clear that none of Cohen Milstein’s prospective lead plaintiff candidates could match Bratya’s losses, Toll said, the firm opted against filing a motion to head the case.

None of the defendants has yet entered an appearance in the class action. Bed Bath & Beyond did not respond to an email query about the claims. A spokesperson for Ryan Cohen's RC Ventures LLC sent an email statement: “RC Ventures believes this is a meritless lawsuit built on unsubstantiated claims. We will seek the dismissal of the plaintiff’s suit.”

The original 24-page complaint against Bed Bath, RC Ventures, Ryan Cohen and other defendants was filed in August by Pengcheng Si, a lawyer and Virginia resident who said he had lost more than $106,000 from his Bed Bath investment. (The initial complaint also named Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal, although the filing misidentified him as Arnal Gustavo. Gustavo died in an apparent suicide on Sept. 6. His estate is not a defendant in the amended complaint.)

Si said in an email that he is "evaluating the situation and ... considering our options." He did not immediately respond to a follow-up query about Cohen Milstein's overhaul of the original complaint or about his background. Based on the phone number he listed on the Bed Bath complaint, he appears to be a Chinese native practicing immigration law at a Washington, D.C., firm called DWS Law Group.

Si’s original complaint acknowledged that he is not “seasoned and sophisticated in class and securities litigation.” He said in that filing that he planned to bring in more experienced shareholder lawyers. He did not publish a notice of his shareholder suit after he filed it, as is required by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, but other shareholder firms, including Pomerantz, began advertising the suit and inviting shareholders to contact them.

Soon after filing his complaint, Si contacted Cohen Milstein. The firm was interested, but, according to Toll, quickly realized that it could not sign on to Si's original complaint. “We were not comfortable with the allegations,” Toll said. “We thought it should be fortified and the class period should be shortened.”

A redlined version of Cohen Milstein’s amended complaint shows that the firm basically started from scratch, ditching nearly every word of Si’s filing, including his assertion of collusion between Ryan Cohen and Bed Bath CFO Arnal.

The amended complaint’s theory is that over five days in August 2022, Ryan Cohen leveraged the hero-worship of an army of meme stock traders to drive up Bed Bath’s share price so that he could dump his 10% stake in a failing company. He ended up making about $60 million when he cashed out, according to Reuters. But the company’s share price tanked when he sold, allegedly costing other Bed Bath investors hundreds of millions of dollars.

The amended complaint, I should note, does not allege that Ryan Cohen specifically lied to investors to induce them to buy Bed Bath shares during the class period. It instead asserts that his public filings failed to disclose his plans to sell off his stake and that during the class period, he put out an enigmatic tweet he knew his loyal followers would interpret as an encouragement to raise their holdings.

Cohen Milstein issued shareholder alerts after it appeared in the case as Si’s counsel, inviting Bed Bath investors to contact the firm. Loads of other plaintiffs firm put out similar alerts, as is typical in shareholder class action.

Pomerantz and Bronstein Gewirtz emerged from the scramble with the candidate that claims the largest losses and is therefore the presumptive lead. The only competing lead plaintiff motion was filed by Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer for an individual investor who alleges a loss of about $300,000.

Those are the breaks in shareholder class action litigation. One day, you’re filing a 100-page complaint that reflects untold hours of work. A week later, you’re hoping to be appointed liaison counsel. It’s a tough business.

