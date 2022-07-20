Colo. grid operator can't fast-track its own new power plants - appeals court

The Comanche Solar facility is shown in Pueblo, Colorado April 6, 2016 with an Xcel Energy coal fired power plant in the background. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Xcel said FERC was discriminating, since it had approved similar proposal by grid operator without power plants

(Reuters) - Federal regulators reasonably blocked a Colorado grid operator owned by Xcel Energy Services from fast-tracking applications to replace power plants connected to the grid because Xcel or its affiliates also owned 60% of those plants, a federal appeals court held Tuesday.

The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia upheld the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s determination that the 2020 proposal by Xcel subsidiary Public Service Co. of Colorado (PS Colorado) would “inherently favor” Xcel, undermining the agency’s longstanding goals of limiting self-dealing and promoting competition from new power generators.

Under FERC’s standard procedures, grid operators generally consider requests to connect to the grid on a “first-come, first-served” basis, which creates an opening for new entrants when an existing plant is retired. Xcel’s proposal could have removed that “access point” for new entrants, “helping to lock in the (grid) operator’s own market position.”

Xcel argued that the proposal was neutral because it would benefit all power generators on the grid – just as an “office-wide ice-cream social” benefits all employees even if the “boss who paid for the event takes a scoop,” it said.

However, that analogy “fails to mention that the ‘boss’ in this story ... would be in line for six scoops out of every ten, each one of which might otherwise go to a would-be employee seeking to get in the door,” Circuit Judge Patricia Millett wrote, joined by Circuit Judges Karen LeCraft Henderson and Justin Walker.

Xcel had better luck last year, when it offered to put an independent third party in charge of the streamlined replacement program. FERC approved the 2021 proposal, but Xcel continued to fight for the 2020 version.

Xcel accused FERC of discriminating against vertically integrated energy companies – those that operate power grids and own the companies that supply power to the grid.

It noted that PS Colorado’s 2020 proposal was nearly identical to one FERC had approved in 2019 for another grid operator, Midcontinent Independent System Operator, which is not vertically integrated.

FERC found that MISO’s proposal would “avoid unnecessary costs and duplicative grid-impact studies and would speed up entry of more efficient power plants,” the opinion said.

But even if Xcel’s plan offered the same benefits, it had a far higher downside in the “potential for undue discrimination,” Millett wrote.

FERC “simply weighed the pros and cons of PS Colorado’s plan and found that it came up wanting,” the court concluded.

Xcel and its attorneys did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Tuesday. FERC said it has a policy of not commenting on court cases.

The case is Xcel Energy Services Inc. v. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia No. 20-1295.

For Xcel Energy: Bryan Killian, Stephen Spina, and Joseph Lowell of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

For Federal Energy Regulatory Commission: Susanna Ying Yee Chu and Jared Fish, FERC

