Could fee awards for winning defendants chill biometric privacy litigation?

(Reuters) - Lawyers for the luxury fashion house Christian Dior (DIOR.PA) have a plan to tame surging litigation against companies accused of violating Illinois’ biometric privacy law: Make plaintiffs pay defense fees if their cases are dismissed.

Class actions alleging claims under the Illinois law, known as the Biometric Information Privacy Act, or BIPA, have proliferated in the last few years – especially after Meta (META.O) subsidiary Facebook agreed in 2020 to pay $650 million to resolve class action claims stemming from its facial recognition tool and after the Illinois Supreme Court drastically raised the stakes for defendants in a ruling last February that plaintiffs can seek statutory damages for every alleged privacy violation.

Reuters has reported that nearly 2,000 lawsuits asserting BIPA claims have been filed since 2017 – and that was before the state justices’ salvo on damages earlier this year. According to a Bloomberg analysis in May, that decision led to a surge of 122 new BIPA suits in Illinois state courts in just two months.

Dior got out of its BIPA case without too much trouble. The company was accused in a 2022 lawsuit of violating the privacy statute by collecting biometric data from online shoppers who used a virtual try-on tool to see how Dior sunglasses would look on their faces.

Defense lawyers from Barack Ferrazzano Kirschbaum & Nagelberg won dismissal of the case in February. U.S. District Judge Elaine Bucklo of Chicago ruled that Dior was shielded from liability under a BIPA provision that precludes claims based on “information captured from a patient in a health care setting.”

Even though Dior’s sunglasses are non-prescription, the health care exemption nevertheless applied, Bucklo said. She cited a fellow Chicago federal judge’s 2022 ruling in Svoboda v. Frames for America, Inc., that all eye glasses -- including “prescription lenses, non-prescription sunglasses, and frames meant to hold prescription lenses” -- are classified as medical devices so eyewear websites fall into the BIPA exception.

Dior did not simply take the win, though. In May, Barack Ferrazzano filed a first-of-its-kind motion for the BIPA plaintiff to pay its fees, which totaled about $151,000. The firm said it was entitled to fee-shifting under a provision in the privacy law that says, “a prevailing party may recover for each violation.”

Barack Ferrazzano said Dior had prevailed against all of the violations alleged by the plaintiffs, so it is entitled to recover its defense costs.

The defense firm was unabashed about the message it sought to send through the fee motion: “BIPA crowds this court’s docket because of the potential for large statutory damages awards,” Barack Ferrazzano said. “The plaintiffs’ bar leverages these risks into extracting massive settlements, even where no finding of liability is likely.”

Dior's lawyers said the plaintiffs' lawyers in its case had good reason to doubt the viability of their case when they filed the complaint, based on previous decisions applying the health care exception to websites that offered virtual try-on tools for eyeglasses. So awarding fees to its lawyers, Dior said, would “deter similar abuses of BIPA” by discouraging suits based on already-discredited theories.

Plaintiffs' lawyers from DiCello Levitt and Hausfeld disputed both Dior's characterization of their case and its interpretation of the privacy law’s fee-shifting provision.

When the lead plaintiff filed her case against Dior, the firms said in the brief opposing the fee request, the question of whether the healthcare exemption applied to claims involving non-prescription eyeglasses was not settled. In fact, they said, it’s still not a sure thing that websites selling only non-prescription sunglasses are shielded from biometric privacy claims, since other rulings have involved sites that sell only prescription eyewear or a mix of prescription and non-prescription glasses.

There’s simply no basis, DiCello and Hausfeld said, for Dior to claim the BIPA case was filed or litigated in bad faith.

Moreover, plaintiffs said, it would contravene both the text and intention of the law to award fees to privacy defendants. Dior argued that the fee-shifting provision can be read to apply to the defeat of alleged violations. DiCello and Hausfeld said the law specifies fees “for every violation” because it’s meant to reward plaintiffs who successfully police privacy violations.

“The statute creates a cause of action for the ‘violation’ of its provisions,” plaintiffs said. “It does not contain language indicating that, claimant beware, any violation alleged but not proven would expose the plaintiff to a claim for attorneys’ fees.”

In a reply brief this week, Dior countered that the Illinois Supreme Court has warned against attempting to interpret statutes by making assumptions about lawmakers’ intent – most notably in its landmark decision addressing damages under the biometric privacy law.

In that ruling, Cothron v. White Castle System, Inc, the state justices held that the text of the law calls for statutory damages “for every violation,” so defendants can be liable every time they engage in unauthorized biometric data collection. That decision, as Dior reads it, precludes the assumption that only plaintiffs can be rewarded as prevailing parties.

Dior lawyers from Barack Ferrazzano didn’t respond to my query. But it seems likely that if they win their long-shot bid for fees, other successful BIPA defendants will follow their lead.

That alone is a reason for Bucklo to reject Dior’s petition, said Nada Djordjevic of DiCello. As companies expand their use of biometric technology in interactions with employees and consumers, she said, BIPA lawsuits will inevitably test new theories of liability on the boundaries of precedent.

“If Dior prevails on its fee motion,” Djordjevic said via email, “it will have a chilling effect on current and future BIPA claims, emboldening defendants to use the threat of a fee motion to halt otherwise meritorious claims rather than simply complying with BIPA.”

