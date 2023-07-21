Does requiring 4 days in office make these firms trendsetters – or outliers?

July 21 (Reuters) - Who doesn’t remember that sinking feeling as a child at the end of summer when it was time to go back to school?

It’s kind of like what I imagine lawyers at Weil, Gotshal & Manges; Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom; and Davis Polk & Wardwell are experiencing now as they look ahead to Sept. 5, when they’ll all be required to show up at the office four days a week.

Big law firms at times remind me of middle school. Once the leaders at a top-tier firm make a move, their peers are apt to follow suit, whether in raising associate salaries, doling out bonuses, expanding gender-neutral parental leave or adding diversity, equity and inclusion officers.

What’s striking to me about the trio of New York firms mandating a four-day return to office is how slow others have been to fall in line behind them. (Indeed, some West Coast and Midwest-founded firms like Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan and Husch Blackwell, have gone in the opposite direction – more on that later.)

Skadden made its internal announcement in May, Davis Polk in June and Weil on July 11. So where are their copycats? It’s like three of the most popular kids shaved their heads while the rest of the 7th grade looks on and thinks, ‘Um, that’s not actually a great look.’

Because in the post-pandemic world, requiring lawyers who’ve already proven they can work productively from home to start spending every Monday through Thursday in the office runs the risk of looking rigid -- not to mention insensitive to the challenges of billing 2,000-plus hours a year and having a life that includes, say, a family, exercise and the need to do a load of laundry.

“There is a very strong, negative reaction to four days a week” among many younger lawyers, said Kate Reder Sheikh, a partner in the associate practice group of legal recruiting firm Major, Lindsey & Africa.

According to a survey conducted in May by Savills Legal Tenant Practice Group, the majority of firms are currently requiring or suggesting that lawyers come into the office three days a week.

Some lawyers, especially newly-minted ones who are eager to forge workplace connections, may welcome more time in the office. But others already feel three days a week is “pushing it,” Reder Sheikh told me. “Two days a week is probably the magic number, if associates had the power to determine it – but they don’t right now.”

Against softened demand for junior lawyers and a steady trickle of layoff announcements, some associates may be too worried about keeping their jobs to mutiny at being called back into the office, she said – but “by and large, they do not want to” spend the bulk of their working hours there.

To be sure, firms have good reasons for wanting their lawyers to work in-person -- and not just because it’s annoying to pay rent on near-empty Class A office space.

Davis Polk chair and managing partner Neil Barr in a firm-wide June 7 memo that I reviewed pointed to “mentorship, training and the opportunity to create more meaningful relationships with others” at the 1,000-lawyer firm.

Barr wrote that he believes “these opportunities derive, in the first instance, from our collective presence in the office and, for our Firm, simply cannot be cultivated as effectively in a remote environment.”

A Davis Polk spokesperson declined further comment.

Likewise, members of Weil’s return to office task force in an all-firm email last week cited “the many benefits that come with people working regularly in-person -- especially with the predictability of knowing people will be in consistently on the same days.”

The firm’s task force also noted that training “for our lawyers at all levels has benefited from the full return, as have mentorship, morale and professional development.”

A Weil spokesperson confirmed that the attendance policy also applies to the 1,100-lawyer firm’s partners but declined further comment.

Both Weil and Davis Polk will also offer lawyers the ability to take a handful of additional flexible remote days, plus the option to work from home during slow times like the week between Christmas and New Year's.

A Skadden spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment. My Reuters colleagues previously confirmed the firm will require its lawyers to be in the office four days a week after Labor Day.

Even as some firms crack down on remote work, a handful of competitors are staking out claims on the other end of the spectrum, touting their “work from anywhere” policies.

Andrew Rossman, managing partner of Quinn Emanuel’s New York office, told me that “without question,” the 1,000-lawyer litigation shop has noticed a spike in resumes from laterals and law students who want the option of working remotely.

“We’re definitely hearing and seeing people interested in coming to the firm because of its flexibility,” he said.

Quinn Emanuel on its website prominently states that “all of our U.S. lawyers, including first-year associates, can work from anywhere in the country indefinitely.”

Of course, lawyers can also come into the firm’s offices – it has 14 in the U.S. plus 19 abroad – but doing so is optional.

Except…what about mentoring? Training? Team building?

Rossman concedes those are all considerations. Quinn Emanuel compensates in part with intensive, in-person sessions such as its trial advocacy program, as well as off-site activities including an annual hike (this year, it’s in Hong Kong in October) that attract several hundred attorneys.

Husch Blackwell also stands out for its commitment to remote work. The 900-lawyer Kansas City-founded firm launched a virtual office it calls The Link on July 1, 2020, with 38 lawyers and 12 staff.

That number has grown to more than 200 lawyers, who are all free to “work from the location that makes the most sense for the individual,” according to firm. The Link is open to all Husch lawyers except first through third year associates, who are required to work from a physical office at least some of the time for in-person training and mentoring.

The Link has "allowed us to attract new talent and retain existing talent," Husch CEO Paul Eberle told me. “It's a differentiator for us."

There's a lesson here for both middle schoolers and law firms -- One size doesn't fit all.

Reporting by Jenna Greene

