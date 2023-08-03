Dog food, (alleged) conspiracy and a quest to sue in state court – a litigation saga

(Reuters) - It took Anastasia Wullschleger more than four years, two trips to a federal appeals court and one failed attempt to attract the interest of the U.S. Supreme Court, but she has finally pulled off a return to Missouri state court for her claims that pet food giants Royal Canin U.S. and Nestle Purina tricked her and other pet owners into buying “prescription” dog food that contains no medication.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled this week that because Wullschleger’s amended class action complaint alleges only Missouri consumer protection and civil conspiracy claims, her case should be sent back to state court, where she originally filed her lawsuit back in 2019.

The appeals court rejected arguments by Royal Canin and Nestle Purina that it should not countenance gamesmanship by plaintiffs' lawyers who, according to defendants’ brief, freely admitted that they revised Wullschleger’s complaint specifically to avoid federal court.

If that was indeed the strategy – and I can’t say for sure that it was because Wullschleger counsel Kelly Frickleton of Bartimus Frickleton Robertson Rader didn’t respond to my phone message – it succeeded only because the 8th Circuit decided on its own to revisit the question of its jurisdiction, even though plaintiffs' lawyers dropped the matter after losing a remand bid in trial court and brought an appeal only when the case was tossed.

On the other hand, it’s not surprising that the 8th Circuit was concerned about jurisdiction, considering the history of this case. As I mentioned, Wullschleger first filed her complaint in state court in Jackson County, Missouri, in 2019. She alleged that after her veterinarian recommended special food for her dog, Carter, she was willing to pay a higher price for the food, which required a prescription and was sold separately from regular dog food, because she believed it contained medication. She sued when she realized that the prescription food actually contained no medication regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Nestle and Royal Canin removed the class action to federal court. The trial judge remanded it back to Jackson County. Nestle and Royal Canin appealed. In 2020, on the lawsuit’s first trip to the 8th Circuit, the appeals court sided with the defendants, holding that even though the case did not assert claims under federal law, it belonged in federal court because Wullschleger’s state-law claims required interpretation of federal antitrust laws and pharmaceutical regulations.

“Plaintiffs’ isolated focus on their alleged state law claims is nothing more than an apparent veil to avoid federal jurisdiction,” the 8th Circuit said in that 2020 decision.

Wullschleger’s lawyers went to the Supreme Court, arguing in a 2020 petition that the 8th Circuit had injected “chaos” into case law on when federal courts can claim jurisdiction over state-law claims. The justices were not enticed.

When the class action resumed in federal district court in Kansas City, Missouri, Wullschleger amended the complaint to strip out all references to federal laws, dropped her claim under Missouri antitrust law and narrowed her request for an injunction. U.S. District Judge Gary Fenner nevertheless denied her remand motion, then ditched the suit for failure to state a claim. (His main reasoning: Neither Wullschleger nor a second, cat-owning plaintiff alleged that they relied on or even noticed the defendants’ ads for the special pet food. Both, moreover, continued buying the food after learning it contained no medication.)

The plaintiffs, who had not challenged Fenner’s order denying remand, appealed the dismissal of the suit. After oral argument before Judges Jane Kelly, Ralph Erickson and David Stras, the 8th Circuit issued an order asking Wullschleger, Royal Canin and Nestle to submit new briefs on federal-court jurisdiction. In particular, the 8th Circuit said, it wanted both sides to address whether the court should look to the allegations in the amended complaint or to the facts that existed at the time the defendants originally removed the lawsuit to federal court.

Nestle lawyers from White & Case and Royal Canin lawyers from Williams & Connolly exhorted the appeals court to look at the original complaint, in part because the amended complaint “transparently attempts to strip the court of subject-matter jurisdiction.” Bartimus Frickleton, meanwhile, argued that jurisdiction depends on the amended complaint – and because the revised pleading does not implicate federal law, the case belongs in state court.

The 8th Circuit’s opinion, written by Stras, acknowledged that the 5th and 2nd Circuits have “emphasized forum-manipulation concerns” in decisions looking back to original complaints, rather than amended complaints, to find federal-court jurisdiction. But the appeals court said its 100-year-old precedent establishes that if a plaintiff voluntarily amends her complaint to eliminate federal-court jurisdiction, the case must be remanded.

Sometimes, the appeals court said, cases present changes in the “facts on the ground” – as when, for example, a plaintiff’s relocation to a different state affects federal-court diversity jurisdiction analysis. In those circumstances, Stras wrote, 8th Circuit precedent holds that jurisdiction is based on the facts at the time of filing.

But the 8th Circuit treats revised allegations differently than revised facts, Stras said. When the facts have not changed but a plaintiff has changed her allegations, he said, the circuit is controlled by its rule that an amended complaint supersedes the original pleading. “These changes can create or destroy federal jurisdiction,” Stras said.

Spokespeople for Royal Canin and Nestle declined to comment on the ruling.

Lest you think there will now be a rush by 8th Circuit plaintiffs – and particularly class action plaintiffs -- to amend their complaints and go back to state court, the appeals court offered a “straightforward procedural answer" to avert jurisdictional mayhem. Trial judges, the appeals court said in a footnote, can simply withhold leave to amend complaints if they suspect the only motive is to get out of federal court.

But that tip comes too late for the dog food defendants in Wullschleger’s back-from-the-dead class action.

