Revived Geico case is cautionary tale for class action defendants

(Reuters) - Until Wednesday, Geico (BRKGE.UL) probably thought that its defense of a class action by a Montana man who was injured in a car accident with a Geico policyholder was a procedural triumph.

The class action, which accused Geico of waiting too long to pay medical bills and lost-wage claims, was originally filed in state court in Bozeman, Montana, in 2019. Geico removed the case to federal court in Butte, citing the Class Action Fairness Act. The plaintiff, Brandon Moe, did not contest the removal or litigate to return the case to state court. Geico subsequently narrowed the case with dismissal motions, then sought summary judgment. By January 2022, before substantive discovery and briefing on class certification, the class action was over. Geico won.

Then the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals threw Geico a screwball that should make every class action defendant in the 9th Circuit a little nervous.

On Wednesday, a three-judge panel revived the Geico case, holding that the insurer may not have met one of the threshold requirements for removal under the Class Action Fairness Act.

The statute, you’ll recall, allows defendants to move a class action to federal court if there are potentially more than 100 plaintiffs, if the lead plaintiff is from a different state than the defendant, and if the dispute involves at least $5 million. That third prong was the problem for Geico. The 9th Circuit said it was not clear that the prospective class claims would add up to $5 million.

The appeals court remanded the case to the trial judge to determine if federal courts even have jurisdiction over the class action.

Keep in mind: The lead plaintiff, Moe, never contested Geico’s assertion that the amount of money at stake in the case was more than $5 million. In the trial court, Geico backed its assertion that the case met the threshold with a declaration from a “technical supervisor” who said the “damage exposure, not liability” to alleged class members exceeded $5 million. Neither Moe nor the trial judge, U.S. District Judge Brian Morris, pushed for more details.

Nor did Moe’s lawyers challenge federal court jurisdiction on appeal. The 9th Circuit brief from plaintiffs' lawyers at the Buckley Law Office and Angel, Coil & Bartlett focused on the fine points of Montana insurance law. Its jurisdictional statement said only that the federal courts have jurisdiction under diversity rules and the Class Action Fairness Act. Geico’s Snell & Wilmer lawyers, in their answering brief at the 9th Circuit simply cited the plaintiff’s jurisdictional statement.

No one, in other words, asked the 9th Circuit to reconsider whether the class action was properly removed to federal court. But the 9th Circuit panel – Judges Milan Smith, Danielle Forrest and Jennifer Sung – said it had an independent obligation to verify its jurisdiction.

Moreover, the 9th Circuit said, its back-of-the-envelope calculations suggested that class claims might not add up to $5 million. Moe himself, wrote Forrest, alleged damages of less than $1,000, and his class was narrowly defined to include only plaintiffs who were injured by Geico policyholders whose policies were issued in Montana. Montana's short statute of limitations, Forrest said, was another major restriction on potential damages.

“This discussion is not to suggest that GEICO cannot meet its burden in establishing that the amount in controversy exceeds $5 million,” the 9th Circuit said. “Rather, we are simply explaining that the required amount in controversy is not clearly evident from the nature of the case or the parties' assertions, which leads us to have unresolved questions about this issue that need to be addressed.”

The 9th Circuit has previously opined on defendants' burden under the Class Action Fairness Act's diversity requirement, but set the bar low. In 2019’s Ehrman v. Cox Communications, Inc., the court said that unless plaintiffs challenge defense assertions about their state of citizenship, “short and plain statement” suffices under the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2014's ruling in Dart Cherokee Basin Operating Company, LLC v. Owens.

But the Geico case appears to be the first time that the 9th Circuit has taken it upon itself to raise doubts about the Class Action Fairness Act’s $5 million threshold. (The appeals court has previously raised similarly sua sponte concerns about the amount in controversy in two cases removed to federal court under diversity rules.)

You may remember that back in 2013, the Supreme Court looked at the Class Action Fairness Act's amount-in-controversy threshold from exactly the opposite perspective. The plaintiffs in The Standard Fire Insurance Company v. Knowles had tried to keep their class action in state court by stipulating before class certification that they would not seek more than $5 million in damages. The Supreme Court ruled that the stipulation could not bind absent class members so was not adequate evidence that the class action involved less than $5 million.

The Geico decision, by contrast, says that defendants can’t rely only on a declaration attesting that the disputed amount exceeds $5 million – even if the plaintiff does not contest the assertion.

Moe counsel Dan Buckley did not respond to my query. Geico lawyer Courtney Henson of Snell & Wilmer declined to comment.

I don’t know if Geico and its lawyers could have predicted that the appeals court would, of its own accord, delve into the amount in controversy in the case. And it may turn out that Geico can easily show why its exposure exceeds $5 million, making the 9th Circuit’s ruling a mere blip in the case.

On the other hand, the 9th Circuit has given Moe and his lawyers a roadmap for arguments about why their case should never have been in federal court at all. They may be able to start anew in state court, their chosen venue.

At the very least, the Geico decision is a warning for defendants: Don’t take your obligations under the Class Action Fairness Act lightly. You never know when you might be second-guessed by an appellate court.

