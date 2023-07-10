SolarWinds forum selection clause kills shareholders’ derivative suit

(Reuters) - The lawsuit-killing power of corporate forum selection clauses has expanded again.

U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman of Austin, Texas, ruled last week that business software company SolarWinds can enforce a forum selection clause that requires shareholders to litigate derivative suits in Delaware Chancery Court.

Pitman’s decision essentially spells the end of the shareholders’ case, which alleges derivative claims that SolarWinds board members violated the Securities and Exchange Act in connection with a devastating 2020 cybersecurity breach that exposed data from thousands of businesses and government agencies to Russian hackers.

Pitman tossed the case, holding that SolarWinds' forum selection clause required shareholders to bring derivative claims on behalf of the company in Delaware Chancery Court. But because Chancery Court does not have jurisdiction to hear Exchange Act claims, which must be litigated in federal court, plaintiffs lawyers from Glancy Prongay & Murray have no place to assert shareholders' derivative Exchange Act claims.

The new SolarWinds decision appears to be the first ruling to address the enforcement of a forum selection clause in connection with a derivative claim alleging a violation of the Exchange Act’s anti-fraud provision, Section 10(b).

As you surely remember, there is already a split among federal appellate courts on whether companies can use forum selection clauses to erase shareholder derivative suits alleging violations of the Exchange Act’s Section 14 proxy disclosure requirements.

The 7th Circuit last year refused to enforce Boeing’s forum selection clause to end a shareholder derivative suit accusing board members of filing proxy materials that misrepresented the safety of 737 MAX planes. But last month, the en banc 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that The Gap’s forum selection clause is enforceable, even though that holding means shareholders have no jurisdiction for their derivative claims that the company’s proxy filings exaggerated its commitment to diversity and inclusion. (The Gap has insisted throughout the litigation that plaintiffs’ claims are "offensive, racially charged and demonstrably false.")

The 9th Circuit concluded in the Gap case that the company's forum selection clause mandating Delaware Chancery Court jurisdiction for derivative suits did not require shareholders to give up a substantive right under the Exchange Act because they could obtain identical relief through a direct suit in federal court. Plaintiffs lawyers from Bottini & Bottini have asked the appeals court to reconsider its decision in a petition filed earlier this month, arguing that the ruling contravenes the federal statute.

Pitman’s SolarWinds decision breaks new ground, said law professor Ann Lipton of Tulane University, because it extends forum selection enforcement to derivative 10(b) claims.

Shareholder derivative suits accusing board members of violating Section 10(b) are rare, Lipton said, so the ruling may not foreclose many cases. (Plaintiffs lawyers filed a spate of 10(b) derivative suits in the early 2000s against directors and officers of companies engaged in stock options backdating. More recently, shareholders alleged derivative 10(b) claims against Wells Fargo executives after revelations about fake bank accounts.)

But what Pitman’s decision signals, Lipton said, is the creeping effect of forum selection clauses. Companies first adopted them to channel M&A breach-of-duty suits to Delaware so businesses would not be forced to litigate the same claims in multiple courts. Then, after the U.S. Supreme Court confirmed in 2018 that shareholders can file Securities Act suits in either state or federal court, corporations used forum selection clauses to mandate federal court jurisdiction for litigation over allegedly misleading disclosures in offering documents.

Now the clauses have become a weapon to kill Exchange Act derivative claims — whether shareholders are alleging proxy violations or, as per Pitman’s new decision, 10(b) fraud claims.

“It's a gradual ability of corporations to opt out of the securities laws,” Lipton said.

Unlike the 9th Circuit in The Gap case, she said, the Texas judge in the SolarWinds case did not analyze whether shareholders’ derivative claims could have been brought directly. In Lipton’s view, derivative 10(b) claims are quite distinct from direct Exchange Act fraud allegations, because derivative suits assert that the corporation itself — rather than any outside investor — was harmed as a buyer and seller of the company’s shares.

Forum selection clause proponent Joseph Grundfest, a law professor at Stanford University, defended Pitman's ruling. Theoretically, he said, there's a difference between direct and derivative 10(b) claims. But in reality, Grundfest said, there is no remedy shareholders can obtain from derivative Exchange Act suits that they can't get from Delaware breach-of-duty suits and direct Exchange Act class actions.

"Why do these cases exist?" Grundfest said. "Because law firms want a piece of the fees."

Briefing on SolarWinds’ motion to dismiss the derivative suit on jurisdictional grounds was completed before the 9th Circuit’s ruling in The Gap case. Shareholders cited the 7th Circuit’s Boeing decision to argue that their case can proceed in federal court, but Pitman said he was unpersuaded by its conclusion that the Exchange Act’s anti-waiver provision precludes enforcement of the forum selection clause.

Plaintiffs lawyers from Glancy Prongay did not respond to my email query.

SolarWinds’ counsel Michael Biles of King & Spalding said via email that Pitman reached the right conclusion. The company is already facing a shareholder class action asserting direct Exchange Act claims arising from the 2020 hack. (That case is also before Pitman in federal court in Austin.) And a different set of plaintiffs lawyers, Biles noted, brought a derivative suit in Delaware Chancery Court against the company’s board. That suit was dismissed last September, in a decision affirmed by the Delaware Supreme Court last month.

“It would have harmed SolarWinds to re-litigate similar derivative claims in federal court that were previously dismissed by the Delaware Chancery Court,” Biles said.

If Glancy Prongay appeals Pitman’s SolarWinds decision, the 5th Circuit will be the third appeals court to opine on the tension between forum selection clauses and the Exchange Act’s anti-waiver protections — and the first to analyze the issue in the context of a derivative 10(b) claim.

You can be sure businesses will be taking notes.

Reporting By Alison Frankel; editing by Leigh Jones

