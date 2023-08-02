Column: This malpractice suit against Williams & Connolly should make all litigators nervous

A man walks into the building of litigation firm Williams & Connolly LLP in Washington, U.S., June 30, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

(Reuters) - Winning a lawsuit doesn’t count for much if you can’t collect.

That’s the hard truth underlying a malpractice claim against Williams & Connolly. The Washington, D.C.-based litigation stalwart won a $7.8 million judgment for real estate investor client Robert Toussie — which firm lawyers say was “exactly” what he’d been seeking — only to get sued in 2020 Toussie realized he was unable to collect a penny and should have settled instead.

My colleague Mike Scarcella has been following the case, which cleared a key hurdle last week after U.S. Magistrate Judge Taryn Merkl in Brooklyn recommended that the suit go forward and that Williams & Connolly’s motion for summary judgment be denied.

A decision by U.S. District Judge Diane Gujarati adopting Merkl's analysis would allow the case to move to a trial.

The malpractice claim, which should put litigators of all stripes on notice, illustrates the potential pitfalls of advising clients on whether to opt for the safety of a settlement or to gamble on the full litigation jackpot — but risk walking away with nothing.

What’s unclear though is how explicit such recommendations must be. Can Toussie hold his attorneys responsible for failing to convince him to follow what he describes as their “generic” advice to pursue a settlement? Or does he have “only himself to blame for his current buyer’s remorse,” as Williams & Connolly in court papers suggests?

New York-based solo practitioner Daniel Abrams, who represents the 82-year-old Toussie in the malpractice action, in an email told me his client is suing Williams & Connolly lawyers including firm chairman Joseph Petrosinelli “because they provided him incomplete and inaccurate information related to whether he should settle or not.”

Firm lawyers knew or should have known Toussie’s $7.8 million judgment was likely to be uncollectable, Abrams said, “yet failed to communicate what they knew.”

Toussie did not respond to a request for comment.

Williams & Connolly declined comment, and the firm’s outside counsel, Gregory Joseph of Joseph Hage Aaronson, did not respond to a request for comment.

Toussie also sued local counsel Lupkin & Associates, which did not respond to a request for comment.

The underlying litigation that gave rise to the suit involved a $2.9 million investment by Toussie and his brother (who is not a party to the malpractice claim) in 2000 to develop two casino projects in Florida.

After the casinos opened, the Toussies’ investment partners allegedly began receiving tens of millions of dollars of distributions but did not pay the Toussies their share.

Represented by Williams & Connolly, the Toussies sued and won in 2016. An arbitrator awarded them $7.8 million for breach of contract.

The problem? The investment partners were about $80 million in debt. While the arbitration was pending, the debt was purchased by Stabilis Fund IV, which as a senior secured lender claimed first dibs on the partners’ current and future assets.

In follow-on litigation, a New York state judge in 2019 found that Stabilis had priority over Toussie in getting paid. (Williams & Connolly did not represent Toussie in this case).

Stabilis did not respond to a request for comment.

As a result, Toussie said his $7.8 million judgment was rendered “illusory, worthless and unenforceable.”

The key question: Was this something Williams & Connolly lawyers could or should have known two years earlier — and if so, were they obligated, in essence, to grab their client by the lapels and shout, “You must settle, or all will be lost!”

Because Toussie certainly didn’t sound keen on cutting a deal. According to court papers, he sent his lawyers series of all caps emails stating, for example, that “I HAVE TOLD YOU MY VIEWS MULTIPLE TIMES,” he wrote on Feb. 16, 2017. “WE ARE NOT GOING TO SETTLE.”

Three months later, he wrote that it was “VERY DISAPPOINTING” that his lawyers “HAVE ZERO RECOMMENDATIONS, OTHER THAN TO CAPITULATE.”

On August 2, 2017, he added that Petrosinelli’s advice “IS AND ALWAYS HAS BEEN SETTLE.”

Indeed, the Williams & Connolly lawyers in emails warned Toussie, for example, that there was a “significant risk you could go through the entire process, add substantially to your costs and fees, and recover nothing.”

However, Toussie claims that these warnings weren’t specific enough and failed to advise him “that under no circumstances could a judgment be collectible.”

Had he known he was “in danger of losing all opportunity to obtain compensation for my losses,” he said in an affidavit, “I would have undertaken other means or methods.”

No question it stinks to win a judgment, pay your lawyers more than $800,000 (with another $300,000 still owed, according to Williams & Connolly) and walk away empty-handed.

Still, one thing to me doesn’t quite add up. In the five months after Toussie won the award but before he moved to enforce it, Stabilis made several settlement overtures.

According to court papers, one nonbinding offer on March 30, 2017, would have granted the Toussies a lien providing payments of $41,000 per month through April 2029, for a total recovery of about $6 million.

The Toussies rejected the offer.

But why was it made? In my experience, parties don’t try to settle because they’re nice. More often, they do it to mitigate risk.

Which suggests to me Stabilis thought there was a chance Toussie could succeed in collecting his $7.8 million. Short of clairvoyance, I'm not sure how Williams & Connolly at that time could have been certain this was flat-out impossible.

Still, Merkl on July 26 recommended that the firm's motion for summary judgment be denied because too many disputed factual issues remain.

“Unfortunately,” Merkl wrote, “the summary judgment record, as currently developed, does not establish with clarity who knew what when with regard to (the investment partners’) indebtedness and the possibility of recovering assets to enforce the Judgment.”

