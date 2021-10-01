Walmart’s failed lawsuit against DOJ may haunt it in new shareholder case

REUTERS/Nacho Doce

(Reuters) - Last October, as Walmart Inc, faced the near-certainty of a U.S. Justice Department lawsuit accusing the company of regulatory violations that allowed prescription opioids to flood the country, the retailer resorted to a spectacularly brash litigation ploy: It preemptively sued the DOJ, seeking a declaratory judgment that the government was misreading the Controlled Substances Act.

Walmart’s tactic was a complete flop. The company’s lawsuit in federal court in Sherman, Texas, did not stave off the DOJ’s complaint, which the government filed last December in federal court in Wilmington, Delaware. In February, U.S. District Judge Sean Jordan dismissed Walmart’s Texas suit, holding that the complaint was barred by the U.S.’s sovereign immunity.

Now shareholders are trying to turn Walmart’s hyper-aggressive strategy against members of the company’s board. A newly-filed shareholder derivative complaint in Delaware Chancery Court argues that the board’s authorization of the lawsuit against the DOJ shows that Walmart directors can’t be trusted to act in the company’s interests.

“Walmart’s lawsuit against the DOJ was an obvious attempt by the board to deflect blame for its own bad faith failures to comply with the CSA,” wrote shareholder lawyers from Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann, Berman Tabacco and Labaton Sucharow. The board’s decision to sue the Justice Department, the complaint said, “demonstrates its own lack of objectivity in assessing Walmart’s outsized role in the opioid crisis.”

Shareholders argued that the court should allow them to pursue breach-of-duty claims against board members on behalf of the company because it would be futile to demand that the board take action. In addition to arguments based on the board’s unsuccessful DOJ offensive, shareholders contended that the board is controlled by members of the founding Walton family and its allies and therefore incapable of independently evaluating the company’s breach-of-duty claims.

A Walmart spokesman said in an email statement that shareholders’ allegations “are without merit” and the company “will defend against them vigorously.” Walmart has vehemently denied allegations that its pharmacies failed to comply with regulations governing opioid prescriptions, calling the Justice Department’s lawsuit “misguided and misleading.”

Shareholders' new complaint, which is based in part on internal Walmart documents the company was ordered to produce last October, alleges that Walmart directors were so intent on maximizing profits that they either disregarded or ignored compliance with the Controlled Substances Act, despite glaring red flag warnings that Walmart pharmacies were filling unwarranted opioids prescriptions.

By 2014, the lawsuit claimed, directors were aware that Walmart’s management had failed to live up to a 2011 agreement with the Justice Department to beef up its compliance system. Yet neither the board nor the audit committee, the complaint alleged, pushed for internal controls on Walmart prescription practices. “Simply put, the board and audit committee knowingly failed to act in the face of a flashing neon sign that the company was ... permitting fraudulent activities to continue unabated,” the complaint said.

The board’s inaction, according to shareholders, has exposed Walmart to billions of dollars in liability in the DOJ lawsuit, suits by several state attorneys general and claims by plaintiffs in the nationwide opioids multidistrict litigation.

As you know, shareholders can’t sue board members on behalf of the corporation unless they can show the futility of demanding action from the board itself. The new complaint hews closely to the new demand futility test that the Delaware Supreme Court laid out last week. Shareholders allege that some directors are beholden to the Waltons; many are at risk of personal liability from bad-faith actions to cover up the company’s compliance failures; and none can objectively and independently weigh a demand.

Those are typical demand futility assertions, but shareholders’ additional arguments about Walmart’s radical DOJ lawsuit are anything but. Almost all of the directors who would consider a shareholder demand for a breach-of-duty suit were on the board that authorized the company to preemptively sue the Justice Department, asserting what the shareholder complaint describes as “meritless and baseless interpretations of the CSA.”

The DOJ lawsuit, according to shareholders, was nothing but a “bad-faith attempt to forum shop” as Walmart scrambled to avert responsibility for its regulatory compliance failures. It was little wonder, the complaint said, that the Texas court “refused to take Walmart’s bait” and tossed the company’s suit.

The shareholder complaint portrayed Walmart as a company under intense pressure after federal prosecutors in Texas expanded their investigation of two doctors suspected of operating pill mills to include records from Walmart pharmacies. As prosecutors threatened an indictment, Walmart directors “decided to spring into action to cover-up years of non-attention,” the lawsuit alleged. The company’s suit against the Justice Department, according to shareholders, was the capstone of Walmart’s campaign of aggression.

Is it also proof that board members can’t be trusted to act in the best interests of the corporation? That will eventually be up to Vice Chancellor Travis Laster to decide.

The opinions expressed here are those of the author. Reuters News, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence and freedom from bias.

