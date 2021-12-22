Compass Health recalls nearly 105,000 bed rails after death reports - U.S. regulator

An empty hospital bed sits in a patient room at UW Health University Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin, U.S. November 18, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Consumer medical products maker Compass Health Brands is voluntarily recalling about 104,900 of its bed rails after receiving reports of three deaths associated with some of the products, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said on Wednesday.

The recall covers the Ohio-based company's Carex bed support rails and Easy Up 2-in-1 bed rails sold between 2012 and 2021 in the United States and Canada.

Compass Health was not immediately available for comment.

The deaths associated with the bed support rails occurred between April 2014 and June 2020 in the United States, the CPSC said, involving people aged 84 and above.

In each incident, the rail was not properly attached to the bed and the user became entrapped between the product and their mattress, according to the CPSC.

Compass Health has not received any reports of entrapment incidents involving its Easy Up products, the CPSC said.

