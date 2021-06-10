‘Complete failure’ in timeshare exit lawyers’ appeal to 8th Circ

Law firms

(Reuters) - If you’re a plaintiffs lawyer appealing orders dismissing your claims in a complex web of litigation alleging a conspiracy to drive your law firm out of business, it would be a good thing to get the name of the federal appellate court right in the notice of appeal.

Similarly, it would be a good thing if your appellate notice specified the dates of the trial court orders you are challenging – and, for that matter, accurately reported the district court that issued those orders.

If you strike out on all three? That’s a “complete failure,” according to the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Newcomb v. Wyndham, a published opinion issued on Tuesday.

It’s also inexcusable, according to the 8th Circuit. Judges Lavenski Smith, James Loken and Michael Melloy dismissed appeals by Missouri lawyers Todd Newcomb and Scott Montgomery, holding that their notices were “entirely deficient.” (Newcomb and Montgomery filed separate appeals but their notices of appeal were identical.)

“They appeal an order entered on a day when no order issued, from a district court that does not exist, to a court of appeals that does not exist,” the 8th Circuit said.

The notices of appeal, which the court reproduced, referred to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Southern District of Missouri, rather than the 8th Circuit. They said the originating court was the Southern District of Missouri, when it was actually the southern division of the Western District. And they erroneously cited the date of the trial court’s dismissal orders, using instead the date the appeal was filed.

Those failings, the court ruled, were not just forgivable technical violations, considering that the appellants are themselves lawyers engaged in multistate litigation in federal court. Proper notice, the 8th Circuit said, is a prerequisite to jurisdiction in the federal circuits. The notices filed by Newcomb and Montgomery fell so short, the court held, that they were “an absolute bar to appeal.”

“I regret the proofreading errors,” Montgomery said in an email, adding that the notices were drafted by a lawyer who is no longer with his firm. “We used a template from a prior appeal and I made a mistake and failed to correct the references to the incorrect court.”

Montgomery said none of Montgomery & Newcomb’s clients will be affected by the appellate court’s decision and that his firm is considering an en banc petition.

Montgomery also pointed out in his email that the defendants in the underlying litigation did not question the notices of appeal. It was the 8th Circuit itself that spotted problems. In November, after both sides had completed regular briefing, the court issued a sua sponte order calling for supplemental briefs on its jurisdiction in light of the notices’ failure to specify the date of one of the orders at issue in the appeal.

The brief from Montgomery and Newcomb acknowledged the error but said the appeals court nevertheless had jurisdiction under the 8th Circuit’s policy of construing appellate notices liberally. The appellees – the timeshare company Wyndham Vacation Ownership, Wyndham outside counsel from Shutts & Bowen and Wyndham’s Missouri process server, Wheeler Services – were all aware of the appeal, the Montgomery brief said, and had filed an exhaustive brief in response. There was therefore no prejudice to them, the brief said, from the deficient notice.

Wyndham and the other defendants in the underlying litigation said in their supplemental brief that the 8th Circuit should dismiss the appeal. (I reached out to Wyndham counsel Darren Sharp of Armstrong Teasdale; Shutts & Bowen counsel Neal Perryman of Lewis Rice; and Wheeler counsel Sean Sturdivan of Sanders Warren Russell & Scheer but didn’t hear back.)

In the now-extinguished appeal, Newcomb and Montgomery asked the 8th Circuit to reinstate their abuse-of-process lawsuits against Wyndham and the other defendants. The Missouri lawyers originally brought the cases in state court in Missouri, broadly alleging that Wyndham and the other defendants were trying to put them out of business via a lawsuit Wyndham filed against the Missouri lawyers in federal court in Orlando, Florida, in 2018.

Wyndham’s suit, which was later transferred to Tampa, alleged that Newcomb, Montgomery and other “timeshare exit” defendants used deceptive advertising to induce timeshare owners to break their contracts.

The Missouri lawyers’ suit, in turn, alleged that the Florida suit was “designed to intimidate (timeshare exit) attorneys, many of whom are solo practitioners or practice as small firms, into refraining from representing victims of timeshare fraud.” Montgomery said in his email to me that the industry has filed more than a dozen similar suits around the country in an attempt to blockade timeshare exits.

Wyndham and the other defendants removed Missouri cases to federal court. Montgomery and Newcomb sought remand because the process server is based in Missouri. In June 2019, U.S. District Judge Douglas Harpool of Springfield dismissed their claims against the process server and denied remand. Two months later, Harpool dismissed Montgomery and Newcomb’s claims against Wyndham and its law firm, holding that Florida law applies to the case and that, under Florida law, the defendants’ actions were shielded by litigation privilege.

Briefing at the 8th Circuit addressed all of the tough issues raised by Harpool’s rulings: whether the judge should have decided to remand before dismissing claims against the process server; whether he should have opted to apply Missouri law; whether Florida’s litigation privilege is as expansive as the trial court found it to be.

But because Montgomery and Newcomb messed up their appellate notices, they’ll never know if their substantive arguments might have prevailed.

Wyndham’s Florida suit has proceeded while the Missouri dismissals were before the 8th Circuit. Wyndham defeated a jurisdictional dismissal motion in 2019. Montgomery filed a counterclaim accusing Wyndham and other timeshare companies of antitrust violations. In May, Montgomery moved for a preliminary injunction to stay Wyndham’s case until its antitrust allegation is resolved.

