Conservation group presses court for 'secret' coal council records

REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Summary

Summary Related documents Group says Department of Energy improperly shielding records from Trump era, asks judge for quick win in year-old case

Council guides DOE on policy matters related to coal

Oct 21 - A conservation group has asked a Montana judge allow access to records it says underpins recommendations by a government committee that routinely backed the Department of Energy's moves to expand coal production under the Trump administration.

In a Wednesday motion for summary judgment, the Western Organization of Resource Councils (WORC) said the National Coal Council (NCC), a Department of Energy advisory body, improperly operated "out of the public eye" by relying on subcommittees and on a private group to perform much of its work.

WORC asked Chief U.S. District Judge Brian Morris in Great Falls to order the subcommittees and NCC Inc., which it has dubbed the NCC's "incorporated alter ego," to disclose materials they produced for the NCC between 2017 and 2020 in order to conform with the Federal Advisory Committee Act.

The statute requires that records and transcripts of federal government advisory committees be made public and that each meeting be open to the public.

In Wednesday's filing, WORC argued the statute should apply to both NCC Inc. and the subcommittees. NCC "is simultaneously a corporate lobbying group and a government entity, enjoying the privileges of each while avoiding meaningful public scrutiny," WORC board member Steve Charter said in a statement.

A DOE spokesperson referred a request for comment to the Justice Department, which did not immediately respond. The DOE has said in court papers that the subcommittees' and NCC Inc.'s records are not subject to the Federal Advisory Committee Act's public-disclosure requirements.

NCC says NCC Inc. provides administrative support to NCC and is funded with contributions from members and sponsors.

The NCC since 1984 has provided guidance to the DOE on policy matters related to coal.

WORC sued the DOE over NCC's practices last year. It accused the council of operating "in secret," including by failing to disclose the materials it relied on for guidance it provided during the Trump administration.

Morris refused to dismiss the one-year old lawsuit in April, writing that WORC had plausibly alleged that "NCC, Inc. operates as a federal advisory committee under (the Federal Advisory Committee Act)," and plausibly inferred "that the development of these reports occurs largely behind closed doors in meetings of Council subcommittees."

The case is Western Organization of Resource Councils v. Brouillette et al, U.S. District Court for the District of Montana, No. 4:20-cv-00098.

For Western Organization of Resource Councils: Shiloh Silvan Hernandez of Earthjustice; Aman George with the Democracy Forward Foundation

For Brouillette et al: Cody Knapp with the U.S. Department of Justice

Read more:

Department of Energy 'secret' coal council targeted by lawsuit