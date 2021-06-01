Cooley, eyeing L.A. growth, snags Orrick securities litigator Tu

Cooley LLP offices in Manhattan, New York City, U.S. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

May 28 (Reuters) - Cooley said Tuesday that Michael Tu, who advised media mogul Sumner Redstone on his battle over control of Viacom Inc, is joining as a partner in Los Angeles as the firm aims to grow its Southern California presence and its securities litigation group.

Tu had been a partner at San Francisco-based Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe for nearly 17 years, after stints at Clifford Chance and defunct Brobeck, Phleger & Harrison.

"Leaving a firm after you have been there for that many years, is not only a significant personal event, but it also presents new opportunities, if the opportunity is right," Tu said. "Cooley was one of those rare opportunities that really seemed to me to make sense at this stage in my career."

A representative for Orrick did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

Tu said Cooley drew him in because it has a "fantastic bench of securities litigation practitioners" and because "securities litigation appears to be a priority, and a strategic importance to the firm."

Cooley hired another securities litigation partner, Aric Wu, from Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher in New York in April. The Silicon Valley-founded law firm now has more than 65 litigators focused on securities litigation, it said Tuesday.

The firm has about 1,200 lawyers in total across 17 offices, including one it launched in Chicago in May.

Patrick Gibbs, head of Cooley’s securities litigation group, said the firm added both Tu and Wu because they are lawyers "with an excellent reputation" who also fit "a specific geographic need for us."

“We’re growing in New York, we’re growing in L.A. for largely the same reasons, which is that those are turning into two of the really important tech markets in the country,” Gibbs said. His practice group has also seen increased client demand, he said.

Reporting by Caroline Spiezio