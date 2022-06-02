Cornell must face ex-professor's lawsuit over 'skewed' sexual harassment probe: court

Summary

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Thursday ruled a former assistant professor of physics can sue Cornell University for gender discrimination over claims it disciplined him following a "skewed" investigation into a female student's sexual harassment claims.

The New York-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals' revival of Mukund Vengalattore's Title IX claims came in a case that one judge said was an example of a "disturbing trend" of threats to due process for university faculty accused of misconduct.

Vengalattore claimed he was denied tenure, disciplined and denied academic appointments at other universities following a "fundamentally unfair" disciplinary proceeding stemming from claims by a disgruntled graduate student.

She had claimed Vengalattore raped her and later had a secret consensual sexual relationship with him until December 2011. Cornell investigators did not sustain the rape claim but concluded he had an inappropriate sexual relationship with her, an allegation Vengalattore calls false.

Vengalattore, represented by lawyers at the conservative New Civil Liberties Alliance, in 2018 sued Cornell and the U.S. Department of Education, whose guidance he said coerced Cornell into removing key due process protections. A judge tossed his case in 2020.

But the 2nd Circuit found the judge wrongly concluded Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 did not allow employees to pursue private gender discrimination lawsuits, noting five other federal appeals courts have said it does.

Senior U.S. Circuit Judge Amalya Lyle Kearse, writing for the three-judge panel, said Vengalattore's allegations regarding the procedures Cornell followed "easily" meet the standards for showing Title IX gender-bias and "sex-based pressure" on the university to favor the female accuser.

She cited allegations that Cornell investigators gave Vengalattore just one day's notice to respond, imposed no burden of proof on his accuser and rejected his requests to interview certain favorable witnesses.

Mark Chenoweth, the NCLA's president and general counsel, in a statement said the court's ruling gives Vengalattore "the opportunity to expose the extreme lack of due process he suffered at Cornell's hands."

Cornell and its lawyer, Michael Banks of Morgan Lewis & Bockius, did not respond to requests for comment.

U.S. Circuit Judge Jose Cabranes, in a concurring opinion said the "case describes deeply troubling aspects of contemporary university procedures to adjudicate complaints under Title IX and other closely related statutes."

"The day is surely coming — and none too soon — when the Supreme Court will be able to assess the various university procedures that undermine the freedom and fairness of the academy in favor of the politics of grievance," he wrote.

The case is Vengalattore v. Cornell University, et al, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-1514.

For Vengalattore: Margaret Little and Richard Samp of New Civil Liberties Alliance

For Cornell: Michael Banks of Morgan Lewis & Bockius

