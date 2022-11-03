Corona seltzer maker must face AB InBev trademark lawsuit

Summary

(Reuters) - Constellation Brands must face a lawsuit claiming that its Corona hard seltzer violates an agreement with AB InBev-owned Grupo Modelo, a Manhattan federal court ruled Thursday.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan said he was unconvinced by Constellation's argument that the terms of its contract to sell Modelo's Corona beer in America also allowed it to sell Corona-branded seltzer.

Modelo declined to comment on the decision. Representatives for Constellation did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Modelo sued Constellation last year, arguing Constellation's sales of Corona Hard Seltzer breached their 2013 licensing agreement and infringed its trademarks. It said their agreement only allowed Constellation to sell beer, not seltzer, under the Corona name.

Constellation told the court that the agreement's definition of "beer" also covers hard seltzer and asked to dismiss the case before trial. Kaplan rejected Constellation's motion on Thursday and said Modelo's interpretation of the agreement to exclude seltzer would be "at least a reasonable reading."

Kaplan has not ruled on Modelo's request for a decision that the agreement does not cover Constellation's products. The court held a hearing on both motions Wednesday.

"A malt-free, no-hops-flavor drink emulating a vodka and soda is not a beer, nor is it some version of a beer," Modelo said in its motion.

Modelo separately sued last August over Constellation's tequila- and bourbon-barrel aged Modelo Reserva beers, in a case that is currently in mediation.

Modelo said the tequila-barrel beers break U.S. and Mexican laws governing the use of the word "tequila," and the bourbon-barrel beers violate Constellation's agreement to sell only "Mexican-style beers" under the Modelo name because bourbon "has nothing to do with Mexico."

The seltzer case is Cerveceria Modelo de Mexico, S. de R.L. de C.V. v. CB Brand Strategies, LLC, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:21-cv-01317.

For Modelo: Michael Steinberg of Sullivan & Cromwell

For Constellation: Sandra Goldstein of Kirkland & Ellis

