Corporate zombie killer: Vice Chancellor Travis Laster

Law firms

Law firms Related documents Fish & Richardson P.C.

The Laster Law Firm, LLC The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission declined to help him kill the deal, but Vice Chancellor Travis Laster of Delaware Chancery Court found a way on Thursday to block a “capital markets entrepreneur” from reviving a zombie public company to take advantage of its over-the-counter stock listing.

Laster ruled in In re Forum Mobile, Inc that Delaware’s corporate code only allows court-appointed custodians to wind down or liquidate abandoned companies, not to bring them back to life with the sole intention of transferring their stock ID number to a private company that wants to go public through a reverse merger.

The vice chancellor denied a petition for custody of Forum Mobile from Synergy Management Group LLC, whose self-described business strategy is to acquire defunct companies to “give private companies access to the ability to go public via reverse merger without a costly IPO."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Thursday’s ruling is not the first time that Laster showed skepticism about Synergy’s tactics. Last March, I told you that the vice chancellor had appointed an independent friend of the court, Mark Gentile of Richards, Layton & Finger, to ask the SEC whether Synergy’s reverse-merger strategy violated federal securities laws.

But the surprise twist in Thursday’s ruling is that Laster denied Synergy’s custody petition even though the SEC said Synergy’s reverse merger strategy was not an end-run around federal law. The judge’s own court-appointed amicus, moreover, recommended granting Synergy’s petition as long as Laster built in some safeguards to mitigate any potential harm to investors.

Synergy counsel Jeremy Anderson of Fish & Richardson said by email that Laster ended up denying the petition on grounds that were not addressed in Synergy’s petition for custody or in Gentile’s amicus brief recommending that Laster allow the tactic. The vice chancellor’s conclusion that the statute only allows a custodian to dissolve an abandoned company is a matter of first impression, Anderson said.

“As such, he has invited the Delaware legislature to modify [the provision if it disagrees,” the Synergy lawyer said. “So it remains to be seen whether this issue is finally decided.”

Synergy’s custodian strategy had been working quite well before the Forum Mobile petition wound up on Laster’s docket. The company, as Thursday’s decision pointed out, previously secured custody of 13 abandoned public companies in Colorado, Wyoming and Nevada. It also successfully petitioned Vice Chancellor Morgan Zurn in 2019 and 2020 for custody of three other abandoned Delaware corporations. At the time Laster took over the Forum Mobile case from then Chancellor Andre Bouchard in 2021, Synergy and a second company with a similar strategy had 10 additional Delaware custody petitions in the pipeline.

Laster seemed initially irked by Synergy’s depiction of Delaware precedent on the custodial statute. The company had noted a 2002 Delaware case, Clabault LLC v. Caribbean Select Inc, in which then Vice Chancellor Stephen Lamb refused to allow shareholders of a defunct Delaware corporation to hold a shareholder meeting to enable a reverse merger. Lamb described the plan as an "an 'end run' around the federal rules and regulations governing the public trading of securities."

Synergy argued in its Delaware petitions that the Clabault precedent was outdated in light of more recent SEC regulations. It also contended that stock exchange regulators had warned the petitioner in the Clabault case against acquiring shell companies for reverse mergers.

Laster, however, faulted Synergy in his March 2021 opinion for neglecting to mention a line of cases, beginning with 2008’s Klamka v. OneSource Technologies Inc, that reiterated Clabault’s policy proclamation in the context of the same statute that Synergy sought to use to gain control of Forum Mobile. Laster told Synergy that he was well-acquainted with that body of precedent, citing a 2012 ruling in which he wrote, “Using a defunct Delaware corporation that happens to retain a public listing to evade the regulatory regime established by the federal securities laws is contrary to Delaware public policy.”

But the SEC undercut that rationale in an Oct. 29 letter to Laster. The commission, it turned out, was confident that Synergy couldn’t get around federal laws. “Reverse mergers are not per se illegal,” the SEC advised. They can be shady, the agency acknowledged, but that’s why the SEC has put in place rules to protect investors – and Synergy would be subject to those rules if it took over Forum Mobile. Custodianship in and of itself, in other words, would not enable Synergy to get around federal securities laws, the SEC said.

Laster acknowledged in Thursday’s ruling that the SEC had declined to oppose Synergy’s tactics as a matter of policy. “Instead, the SEC detailed the protections that exist under the federal securities laws, described its vigilance in enforcing those requirements and took no position on the petition,” he said. As a result, he wrote, the policy concern that Chancery Court has cited for the last 20 years “therefore provides no basis for denying relief.”

So the vice chancellor went back to the text of the statute. And there, he found a rationale to kill Synergy’s strategy. Laster’s reasoning is quite complex, but, in effect, he concluded that when the court appoints a custodian (or receiver) for an abandoned business, “the scope of [the custodian’s] potential authority is limited to liquidating the affairs of the abandoned corporation and distributing its assets.”

There is no precedent that is directly on point, Laster said, but other cases have made note of the limited authority of custodians for abandoned companies. Moreover, he said, when the Delaware Supreme Court considered the role of a court-appointed custodian for an operating company with deadlocked owners in 2017’s Shawe v. Elting, it emphasized the difference in authority for custodians of operating and abandoned companies.

Synergy seems to have a devoted following of investors, and, as Laster’s opinion noted, its reverse-merger strategy makes use of non-Delaware companies. Still, Thursday’s opinion can’t be good news for the capital markets entrepreneur.

Read more:

Using dead Delaware companies for IPO shortcut? VC Laster has questions

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.