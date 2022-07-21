Country singer Michael Martin Murphey sues Sony Music over copyrights

Summary

Summary Law firms Murphey said Sony refused to give back rights to two 1970s albums

Termination right is at center of several copyright disputes

(Reuters) - Texas country-and-western singer Michael Martin Murphey told a Manhattan federal court Wednesday that Sony Music Entertainment unlawfully denied his bids to reclaim his copyright interest in two of his albums from the label.

Murphey told the court that he was entitled to win back the rights to "Lonewolf" and "Peaks, Valleys, Honky-Tonks & Alleys" from Sony Music based on a provision of U.S. copyright law that allows an artist to terminate an agreement to transfer copyrights after 35 years.

The law has been at the heart of a wide range of recent disputes between creators and copyright owners over subjects including Marvel superheroes, the Phillie Phanatic and the music of Sonny & Cher. Murphey's fellow country musician Dwight Yoakam settled a copyright-termination fight with Warner Music in February.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"It's a shame that Mr. Murphey has to file a lawsuit against Sony Music in order to enforce his copyrights, but apparently, this is the way Sony Music operates," Murphey's attorney Chase LanCarte of LanCarte Law said in an email.

Sony Music did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Murphey released his debut album in 1972. His best-known song, "Wildfire," went to No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1975.

Murphey said in the Wednesday lawsuit that he signed a recording agreement with CBS Records in 1976, and CBS released "Lonewolf" and "Peaks, Valleys, Honky-Tonks & Alleys" under it in 1978 and 1979, respectively.

The lawsuit said Murphey sent termination notices to Sony Music, CBS' successor, in 2016 and 2017. But according to Murphey, the label "flatly and unequivocally refused to honor" the notices, and says the agreement cannot be terminated because the albums were works made for hire.

Murphey argued in the lawsuit that sound recordings cannot be considered works made for hire under the Copyright Act.

The lawsuit said the rights in "Lonewolf" and "Peaks, Valleys, Honky-Tonks & Alleys" should have reverted to Murphey in 2018 and 2019. Murphey said Sony Music has wrongly continued to profit from the recordings.

Murphey asked for either actual damages or statutory copyright damages of up to $150,000 per recording, and a court order requiring Sony Music to recognize the terminations.

The case is Murphey v. Sony Music Entertainment, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:22-cv-06175.

For Murphey: Chase LanCarte of LanCarte Law

For Sony Music: not available

Read more:

Warner Music, country star Dwight Yoakam settle copyrights dispute

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.