Court affirms Teva win in fight over generic Narcan anti-overdose drug

A box of NARCAN nasal spray is photographed at an outpatient treatment center in Indiana, Pennsylvania, U.S. on August 9, 2017. Picture taken on August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Summary

Summary Law firms

Law firms Related documents Appeals court says patents on Narcan are invalid

Teva launched Narcan generic in late 2021

Drugmaker agreed to supply generic Narcan as part of Texas opioid settlement The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceuticals has again defeated arguments that its generic version of the anti-overdose nasal spray Narcan violates patents on the drug, persuading a U.S. appeals court on Thursday to reject a lawsuit by Narcan maker Adapt Pharma.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit upheld a New Jersey court's 2020 finding that the patents were invalid because earlier publications disclosed the same innovations.

Narcan, whose active ingredient is naloxone, is a key drug to treat opioid overdoses. Israel-based Teva and fellow generic drugmaker Sandoz both launched generics of Narcan in December.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Teva spokesperson Kelley Dougherty said the decision would "continue to enable access to this lifesaving Teva generic medicine," including in connection with settlements to resolve lawsuits tied to Teva's opioid sales.

As part of a settlement announced earlier this week over claims that Teva helped fuel the opioid epidemic in Texas, the company agreed to provide the state with $75 million worth of its generic Narcan.

Adapt's parent company, Gaithersburg, Maryland-based Emergent BioSolutions, sold over $300 million worth of Narcan in 2020, and sold more than that through the first three quarters of 2021. Santa Monica, California-based Opiant licenses its patents on the drug to Emergent.

Adapt and Opiant sued Teva in 2016 for patent infringement after it requested U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for its generic.

District Judge Brian Martinotti found the patents were invalid after a two-week bench trial in 2020, agreeing with Teva that earlier publications such as scientific articles and applications for other patents made the inventions obvious to potential inventors.

Adapt and Opiant appealed, arguing Martinotti made several errors in his analysis.

Circuit Judge Kara Stoll was sympathetic to some of their arguments in the Thursday opinion, including that the lower court discounted evidence that Narcan wasn't obvious because it met a long-felt need for a "needle-free and easy-to-use" naloxone nasal spray.

However, Stoll said this wasn't enough to overcome the "strong case of obviousness" from other evidence.

In a dissent, Circuit Judge Pauline Newman said the majority decision will create a "disincentive to the search for improvements in crowded medicinal fields, lest any success be obvious to the judges."

Adapt, Opiant, and their attorneys didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The case is Adapt Pharma Operations Ltd v. Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, No. 20-2106.

For Adapt and Opiant: Cate Stetson of Hogan Lovells

For Adapt: Jessamyn Berniker of Williams & Connolly

For Opiant: Jessica Mackay of Green Griffith & Borg-Breen

For Teva: John "J.C." Rozendaal of Sterne Kessler Goldstein & Fox, Liza Walsh of Walsh Pizzi O'Reilly & Falanga

Read more:

Teva, Texas strike opioid settlement worth $225 million

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.