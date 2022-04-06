Court blocks disclosure of immigration docs aimed at weeding out terrorists

Summary

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday said federal agencies properly withheld documents related to how they vet applicants for immigration benefits with the aim of uncovering possible terrorist ties, reversing a judge who ordered their disclosure.

A 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel said portions of a U.S. Department of State field manual on reviewing visa applications, and model questions U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services officers can ask applicants, were created for law enforcement purposes and are shielded from disclosure under the federal Freedom of Information Act.

The unanimous three-judge panel rejected claims by the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University that the documents mainly served an administrative purpose and did not relate directly to law enforcement strategies.

The Knight Institute sued to force disclosure of a trove of documents in 2017, after former Republican President Donald Trump issued a pair of executive orders directing the agencies to develop a more robust program for vetting immigrants entering the country for terrorist activity.

The Knight Institute said the agencies adopted policies that were overly broad and appeared to exclude individuals from the U.S. based on their speech, beliefs, or associations.

The State Department, USCIS and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement turned over hundreds of pages of documents but withheld others, saying they included sensitive information on law enforcement investigation techniques.

U.S. District Judge Andrew Carter in Manhattan last year disagreed, saying the field manual was merely a policy document that included descriptions of existing laws and regulations. The questions USCIS asks immigrants were not "special or technical" and individual applicants learned the questions during interviews, he said.

But the 2nd Circuit on Wednesday said FOIA does not require that documents related to law enforcement be special or technical to be withheld. And the State Department had shown that disclosure of the field manual could aid immigrants in circumventing the law, the court said.

The Knight Institute did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Neither did USCIS and the State Department.

The case is Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University v. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, No. 20-3837.

For the Knight Institute: Catherine Crump of the Samuelson Law, Technology, and Public Policy Clinic at UC Berkeley School of Law

For the government: Ellen Blain of the U.S. Department of Justice

