Court OKs limits on Maine lobster fishing amid challenge

Summary Ruling overturns lower court ruling that put regulation of lobster fishing lines on ice

1st Circuit panel finds government likely to prevail in suit

(Reuters) - The United States can impose seasonal limits on lobster fishing methods in part of the Gulf of Maine while the fate of the restriction is being challenged, the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled.

The Tuesday ruling reverses a lower court decision that paused the new rule, which restricts the use of lobster fishing lines in an effort to protect North Atlantic right whales from deadly entanglement in the gear.

Alfred Frawley, a lawyer for a lobstering union and lobster harvesters who sued the National Marine Fisheries Service over its regulation, said the plaintiffs are analyzing the ruling.

Maine's lobster industry is the biggest in the country. Its lobster fishery caught about $400 million worth of the sought-after crustacean last year, state data shows.

With the ban back in place, Lauren Gaches, a spokesperson with the Fisheries Service, said that the agency anticipates it could take up to two weeks for the regulated gear to be removed.

The rule was issued in August and forbids lobster harvesters from using vertical fishing lines in a 967-square-mile area from October to January. Right whales, on the brink of extinction, can become entangled in the ropes connecting lobster traps to buoys.

The Fisheries Service last month appealed a ruling by U.S. District Judge Lance Walker in Bangor, Maine that put the Gulf of Maine fishing restrictions on ice.

Writing for a three-judge panel, U.S. Circuit Court Judge William Kayatta disagreed with Walker's finding that the plaintiffs had a strong enough case to warrant a preliminary injunction freezing the Fisheries Service rule.

Kayatta wrote that the agency is likely to win the case on the merits, partly because under the Marine Mammal Protection Act, the National Marine Fisheries Service was "required" to take measures to protect the whales.

The union workers and lobster harvesters' September complaint alleges that the new restriction is arbitrary and capricious because the federal government's own data on whale entanglements is deficient.

The case is District 4 Lodge of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers v. Raimondo, 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-1873.

For District 4 Lodge, et al: Alfred Frawley of McCloskey, Mina, Cunniff & Frawley

For Raimondo, et al: Taylor Mayhall with the U.S. Department of Justice

For intervenor-defendants Conservation Law Foundation, Center for Biological Diversity and Defenders of Wildlife: Kristen Monsell of the Center for Biological Diversity

