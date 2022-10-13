Court ponders benefits for child conceived after father's death

Summary

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Wednesday punted on the question of whether a child conceived after his father’s death is eligible for Social Security Surviving Child Insurance Benefits, saying it wants to hear the views of the Florida Supreme Court first.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily revived widow Kathleen Steele’s fight for survivors' benefits on behalf of her second son, P.S.S., who was conceived through in vitro fertilization with his father’s frozen sperm and born 17 months after his father's death.

The Social Security Administration leaves it up to states to determine whether posthumously conceived children can claim Child Insurance Benefits, a survivors’ benefit for dependent children. A federal judge in Tampa affirmed the agency’s conclusion that Florida law prohibits such claims.

The 11th Circuit, though, said the state law is ambiguous and that the agency and Steele’s interpretations of it – while diametrically opposed – were both reasonable.

“Given these two reasonable interpretations of the Florida statute at issue, and the lack of Florida case law on the issue, we believe it is the better option to certify this dispositive issue to the Florida Supreme Court,” Circuit Judge Barbara Lagoa wrote for the three-judge panel.

Representatives of the Social Security Administration and the U.S. Justice Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Thursday.

Attorneys for Kathleen Steele also had no immediate comment.

According to the 11th Circuit, Kathleen Steele became pregnant with her first child by in vitro fertilization in 2009. She was 55 and her husband, Philip, was 63. They were featured on the Discovery Channel’s reality show, “I’m Pregnant and ….,” that December.

Hoping for more children, Philip Steele cryogenically preserved several sperm samples before his death in 2011. He left a will, specifying that his existing and “later born” children should receive “equivalent” treatment.

The Social Security Administration, however, bases eligibility for Child Insurance Benefits on state intestacy laws – that is, whether the child could claim a share of the estate if the parent had died without a will.

Florida’s probate code is silent on the intestacy rights of posthumously conceived children. However, a subsection of its domestic relations code provides that posthumously conceived children have no claims against the dead parent’s estate “unless the child has been provided for by the decedent’s will.”

The 11th Circuit asked the Florida Supreme Court to determine whether the domestic relations law precludes all intestacy rights for posthumously conceived children; or whether P.S.S. falls into an exception because Philip Steele’s will “provided for” him as a later-born child.

“We find (the section) is reasonably open to both interpretations,” the 11th Circuit said.

The case is Kathleen Steele v. Commissioner, Social Security Administration, 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-11656.

For Steele: Enrique Escarraz III and Roger Plata

For the Social Security Administration: Natalie Liem, SSA Office of the General Counsel

