Court rejects release of Pentagon Papers grand jury records

Marchers from Veterans for Peace protest the Vietnam War outside the Pentagon in Washington, October 21, 1967. REUTERS/Courtesy LBJ Library

Summary

Summary Law firms

Law firms Related documents 1st Circuit says grand jury records cannot be disclosed despite historical significance

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Monday ruled that grand jury records stemming from the investigation of the leak of the Pentagon Papers more than 50 years ago must remain secret despite any historical significance they might have.

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court Appeals in Boston ruled that a lower-court judge lacked the authority to order the release of the sealed records at the request of Jill Lepore, a Harvard University professor and writer for The New Yorker.

Lepore had sought the unsealing of records from two federal grand juries in Boston prosecutors empanelled in 1971 while authorities investigated the leak of the Pentagon Papers, a top-secret government study of U.S. involvement in Vietnam, which shifted the public's understanding of the war.

Courts have in the past released some historical grand jury records such as the deposition given by President Richard Nixon during the Watergate investigation and records concerning the 1951 espionage prosecution of Julius and Ethel Rosenberg.

Federal appeals courts are split on whether judges have the inherent authority to disclose such grand jury records and a judiciary rulemaking body in November rejected a proposal to allow their release in significant historical cases.

U.S. Circuit Judge William Kayatta, writing on Monday for the three-judge panel, acknowledged that "improving the public's knowledge of history can further the interests of justice as broadly understood."

But he questioned how a judge would routinely determine whether records could be disclosed and that enough time had passed "to make records a matter of 'history' and to sufficiently diminish the countervailing interest in grand jury secrecy."

Lawyers for Lepore did not respond to a request for comment.

The Boston grand juries were convened after the New York Times began publishing excerpts of the Pentagon Papers in 1971 after Daniel Ellsberg, a governmental consultant who had helped prepare the study, leaked the documents to it and other newspapers.

Lepore, who had been working on a book about Samuel Popkin, a Harvard political scientist who had crossed paths with Ellsberg in Vietnam, sought to learn about the grand jury probes in connection with her research.

Popkin, who had received a grand jury subpoena in connection with the leak investigation, refused to answer certain questions. He was held in civil contempt and spent eight days in jail.

Over the objections of the U.S. Justice Department, U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs in 2020 ordered the records released, citing their possible interest to historians and her inherent authority to authorize their disclosure.

The case is In re: Petition for Order Directing Release of Records, 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-1836.

For Jill Lepore: Jonathan Albano and Noah Kaufman of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

For the government: Brad Hinshelwood of the U.S. Justice Department

