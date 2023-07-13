Court rejects US government bid to block US Sugar purchase of Imperial Sugar

July 13 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Thursday refused to block U.S. Sugar's $315 million purchase of Imperial Sugar, rejecting the U.S. Department of Justice's request for an injunction on the grounds the merger broke antitrust law.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia let stand a lower court judge's findings that in seeking to block the merger, the government overlooked several factors that could enhance competition.

U.S. Sugar had agreed in March 2021 to buy Imperial Sugar from commodities trader Louis Dreyfus Co, which had paid $78 million for the company nine years earlier

The Justice Department said the merger would boost sugar prices for consumers as well as food and soda makers.

It also said the merger would leave U.S. Sugar and American Sugar Refining, which sells under the Domino brand, with control of 75% of refined sugar sales in the U.S. Southeast.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

U.S. Sugar, Imperial Sugar and their lawyers did not immediately respond to similar requests.

Thursday's decision upheld a ruling last September by U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika in Delaware.

Reporting by Diane Bartz in Washington, D.C. and Jonathan Stempel in New York. Editing by Jane Merriman

