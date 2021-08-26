Court sends Calif. regulators back to drawing board on ozone pollution plan

The skyline of downtown Los Angeles through a layer of smog. REUTERS/Fred Prouser/

Companies Law firms EPA violated CAA with approval of ozone-reduction plan for San Joaquin Valley

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Thursday mostly sided with a group of California residents by ruling the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) arbitrarily approved a state-level ozone pollution back-up plan for the San Joaquin Valley that the residents say is too weak.

A panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sent back to the EPA its 2019 approval of California's plan for meeting federal air-quality standards for ozone in the valley located southeast of San Francisco. The court found that the EPA did not reasonably explain under the Clean Air Act (CAA) why it found the plans' reliance on a measure that would, if all else failed, cut the sales of a paint that contributes to ozone formation was a sufficient plan B.

EPA spokesperson Ken Labbe said the agency is reviewing the decision.

Brent Newell, a lawyer for the plaintiff, the Association of Irritated Residents (AIR), said: "The EPA has failed to ensure that Californians have meaningful air-pollution controls and the court has recognized how severe the air-pollution problem is for Valley residents."

Ozone's effects on human health -- depending on the level of exposure -- range from causing coughing to aggravating asthma.

AIR petitioned the court in 2019. In a filing, it says the San Joaquin Valley is "one of the most polluted air basins" nationwide. The EPA in 2012 classified it as an extreme nonattainment area for the 8-hour ozone standard, according to the ruling.

The CAA requires that certain plans seeking to cut ozone concentration include additional, back-stop measures, called contingency measures, in the event it fails.

The contingency measure local air regulators elected was the elimination of an exemption restricting the sale of architectural paint like aerosolized coatings in containers of one liter or less, the ruling and briefs said. The EPA estimated the move would achieve one ton per day of reductions in volatile organic compounds, which play a significant role in the formation of ozone, a plaintiff's brief says.

In its complaint, AIR said that under long-standing EPA policy, contingency measures must achieve more than 11 tons per day of ozone-forming emissions reductions.

The EPA countered that the CAA doesn't "specify the quantity of emission reductions that a contingency measure must provide" and that "surplus emissions reductions" tied to existing programs, like those controlling emissions from cars, should count toward strengthening a contingency plan.

U.S. Circuit Judge Eric Miller disagreed. "Already-implemented measure" cannot "be a basis for declining to establish contingency measures," he said.

The panel, however, rejected AIR's claim that EPA's approval of an additional program, which the agency says strengthens the state's plan, violates the CAA because it is unenforceable. The program is enforceable because it can require the production of a report, the panel said.

Miller was joined by U.S. Circuit Judge Mark Bennett and, sitting by designation, U.S. District Judge Benita Pearson.

The case is AIR v. USEPA, et al, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 19-71223.

For AIR: Brent Newell

For USEPA: Alan Greenberg with the U.S. Department of Justice

For intervenor San Joaquin Valley Unified Air Pollution Control District: Jessi Hafer Fierro with the San Joaquin Valley Unified Air Pollution Control District