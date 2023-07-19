Courts require repayment of Trustee Program bankruptcy fees deemed unconstitutional by Supreme Court

Law Firms Loeb & Loeb LLP Follow

July 19, 2023 - In Siegel v. Fitzgerald, 142 S. Ct. 1770 (June 6, 2022) (Siegel), the United States Supreme Court held that Congress' 2018 increase in fees that must be paid by debtors in bankruptcy to the United States Trustee Program (Trustee Program) was unconstitutional because the fee increase did not also apply to the districts in the two states that do not utilize the Trustee Program. However, the Supreme Court left open the question of the remedy for debtors that paid the unconstitutional fees.

Since then, the United States Trustee (U.S. Trustee) has consistently fought to avoid issuing refunds forcing courts to grapple with whether Siegel's holding should apply retrospectively to fees already paid or prospectively to fees being paid going forward. Courts, including three circuit courts of appeal, have held, over the U.S. Trustee's objection, that debtors are entitled to retrospective relief in the form of refunds.

The Trustee Program

Bankruptcy cases involve extensive administrative responsibilities in addition to traditional judicial responsibilities. As a result, Congress sought in 1986 to implement the Trustee Program on a nationwide basis as a division of the Department of Justice.

Stakeholders in Alabama and North Carolina, however, resisted the program and sought to maintain a system where judges appointed Bankruptcy Administrators (Administrators Program). In the end, Congress opted to implement the Trustee Program in all districts except those in North Carolina and Alabama where it implemented the Administrator Program instead.

The Trustee Program and the Administrator Program handle the same types of administrative functions, but their funding sources are different.

Congress requires the Trustee Program to be entirely self-funded through quarterly fees paid to the United States Trustee System Fund (UST Fund) by debtors who file bankruptcy cases. The fee varies according to the amount of funds disbursed by the bankruptcy estate, resulting in debtors who file cases under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code paying the bulk of the fees.

In contrast, Congress does not require the Administrator Program to be self-funded. Instead, the Administrator Program is funded through the judiciary's general budget. Fees paid by debtors under the Administrator Program are deposited into a fund that offsets appropriations to the judicial branch.

From 2001 to 2017, pursuant to a standing order of the Judicial Conference, which oversees the Administrator Program, Administrator Program districts and Trustee Program districts charged similarly situated debtors uniform fees nationwide.

Congress amends the Trustee Program fee structure

By 2017, there was a shortfall in the UST Fund for the Trustee Program. Congress therefore enacted a temporary, but significant, increase in fees payable in large Chapter 11 cases that only applied to Trustee Program districts — not Administrator Program districts.

The increase required Chapter 11 debtors that disbursed more than $1 million in a quarter to pay a fee equal to 1% of the quarterly disbursements or $250,000, whichever was less, to the UST Fund. Previously, the maximum fee was $30,000. The fee increase was scheduled to remain in effect from the first quarter of 2018 through 2022.

However, despite the Judicial Conference's standing order requiring debtors in Administrator Program districts to pay the same quarterly fees as those paid by debtors in Trustee Program districts, the Administrator Program districts did not immediately implement the fee increase. Instead, the Judicial Conference did not order the fee increase to take effect in the Administrator districts until Oct. 1, 2018, even though it had been effective in Trustee Program districts since Jan. 1, 2018.

The Judicial Conference order also only applied the fee increase to newly filed cases whereas in Trustee Program districts, the increase applied to all cases that were pending when the fee increase took effect.

In 2021, Congress further amended the statute governing payment of fees in Trustee Program and Administrator Program districts to require that the fees charged be the same.

The Siegel decision

Circuit City Stores, Inc. and its affiliates filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2008 in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia — a Trustee Program district. The debtors' liquidation plan was confirmed in 2010 when the maximum quarterly fee was still $30,000. The case was still pending in 2017 when Congress increased the fees payable by Chapter 11 debtors to the UST Fund in Trustee Program districts.

The liquidating trustee appointed under Circuit City's plan sought relief from the increased fees, arguing that the increased fees violated the requirement in the United States Constitution that only uniform laws on the subject of bankruptcies be enacted because the fee increase did not uniformly apply across Trustee Program districts and Administrator Program districts.

Bankruptcy Judge Kevin R. Huennekens agreed with the liquidating trustee, but a divided panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed. The Supreme Court granted certiorari to resolve a split that had developed in the lower courts over the constitutionality of the disparate fee increase.

In June 2022, the United States Supreme Court issued its Siegel opinion. The Supreme Court first found that the fee increase fell within the ambit of the United States Constitution requiring uniformity in bankruptcy laws. In turn, the fee increase was unconstitutional because it was not geographically uniform between Trustee Program districts and Administrator Program districts

The Supreme Court left open the question of the appropriate remedy for payment of the unconstitutional fees and, instead, remanded the case for the lower court to consider the question in the first instance.

Decisions on the appropriate remedy

On remand, in Siegel v. United States Trustee Program (In re Circuit City Stores, Inc.), No. 19-03091-KRH, 2022 WL 17722849 (Bankr. E.D. Va. Dec. 15, 2022), Judge Huennekens considered whether the appropriate remedy for payment of the unconstitutional fees should be prospective or retrospective and held that retrospective relief in the form of a refund was appropriate.

The bankruptcy court's decision was consistent with decisions issued by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Clinton Nurseries, Inc. v. Harrington (In re Clinton Nurseries, Inc.), 53 F.4th 15 (2d Cir. 2022) and the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in In re John Q. Hammons Fall 2006, LLC, No. 20-3203, 2022 WL 3354682 (10th Cir. Aug. 15, 2022), decided post-Siegel, which also directed refunds be paid to debtors that had challenged the increase in fees payable to the UST Fund.

In May 2023, Judge John Dorsey in Pitta v. Vara (In re VG Liquidation, Inc.), No. 22-50416 (JTD), 2023 WL 3560414 (Bankr. Del. May 18, 2023) also sided with a liquidating trustee who sought a refund of excess fees paid to the UST Fund by the debtors in the case.

Most recently, on June 23, 2023, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, in United States Trustee Region 21 v. Bast Amron LLP (In re Mosaic Management Group, Inc.), No. 20-12547, 2023 WL 4144557 (11th Cir. June 23, 2023), likewise held that the appropriate remedy was the refunds sought by the debtors of the excess fees. In reaching its decision, the 11th Circuit rejected arguments from the U.S. Trustee that the court should instead order debtors in Administrator Program districts to pay higher fees because neither those debtors nor the Bankruptcy Administrators were before the court and the court, therefore, lacked jurisdiction over those parties.

The court also rejected the U.S. Trustee's argument that Congress had already given prospective relief to debtors by equalizing fees to be paid to the Trustee Program and to the Administrator Program in 2021.

The same day the 11th Circuit issued its opinion in In re Mosaic Management Group, Inc., the U.S. Trustee filed a petition for certiorari to the Supreme Court of the 10th Circuit's decision in In re John Q. Hammons Fall 2006, LLC.

Conclusion

Bankruptcy courts and the circuit courts that have considered the issue have ordered refunds of excess fees to be repaid. The U.S. Trustee, however, has consistently opposed these requests. Debtors, former debtors and liquidating trusts that paid unconstitutional fees to the UST Fund should consider whether to take action to seek a refund.

The writers are regular, joint contributing columnists on bankruptcy law for Reuters Legal News and Westlaw Today.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias. Westlaw Today is owned by Thomson Reuters and operates independently of Reuters News.









