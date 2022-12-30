COVID vaccine injury claims in 2022 were stuck in limbo. What's next?















(Reuters) - Just over a year ago, the backlog of claims by people who allege they’ve been injured from the COVID-19 vaccine stood at nearly 2,300 – a staggering workload for the tiny government tribunal charged with adjudicating the petitions.

As 2022 draws to a close, there are more than 7,500.

At the current pace, it will take decades for the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program — which prior to 2020 had decided fewer than 500 cases in its entire history — to sort through them all.

I’ve been following this story throughout the pandemic, hearing almost weekly from desperate-sounding people who believe they’ve had a serious adverse reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine and are at a loss for how to proceed.

Until Congress and the Biden Administration take action to move the cases to a better-suited forum, known colloquially as vaccine court, there are few good answers.

To be clear, I don’t come at this from an anti-vax perspective. Evidence abounds that the COVID vaccines have prevented millions of hospitalizations and deaths. But it’s inevitable that if you give something – anything – to 265 million people, at least a handful will have adverse reactions.

The countermeasures program, known as the CICP, is trying to address the onslaught of new cases. “We are actively bringing on additional administrative staff and claims reviewers to process these claims as quickly as possible,” a spokeswoman told me.

But the task at hand seems Herculean for an entity that according to budget documents had just eight full-time employees last year.

The federal government shielded vaccine makers from liability at the onset of the pandemic via the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act, moving all claims for damages to the no-fault CICP, where any monetary awards are paid by the taxpayers.

To date, the CICP has approved a total of 12 COVID-19 vaccine injury claims (dollar amounts to be determined) since the shots became available two years ago. Ten are for people who developed myocarditis, one is for pericarditis and one for anaphylaxis.

Another 68 claims have been denied, though the program does not publicly specify why.

The rest — 7,544 by my calculations — remain in limbo.

“I think it's spectacularly unfair to those people who went out and did their civic duty to protect themselves and their neighbors (by getting vaccinated) and were injured to be left out in the cold like this,” said Renée Gentry, director of the Vaccine Injury Litigation Clinic at the George Washington University Law School.

Consider William Phillips, a 60-year-old man from Virginia, who told me via email that he contracted Guillain-Barré syndrome two weeks after receiving the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine last year and has been disabled ever since.

The Food & Drug Administration in 2021 attached a warning to the J&J shot about the increased (though rare) risk of developing GBS within 42 days after vaccination.

Phillips filed a CICP claim but said he’s been told it will take six months for the tribunal to verify receipt of his records before his case can be assigned for review, with no indication when to expect a decision. “I am beyond bewildered,” he wrote in an email to me, echoing what I’ve heard from other CICP claimants.

A J&J spokesperson in a statement said there is “no greater priority than the safety and well-being of the people we serve. With billions of people receiving COVID-19 vaccines around the world, rare adverse events can occur.”

The spokesperson added that “in the event of a severe vaccine-related injury, no-fault compensation systems” such as the CICP are “a critical component of national vaccination programs.”

Or at least they should be.

Part of the Health Resources and Services Administration, the CICP was created in 2010. It’s intended to be “the payer of last resort” for people who suffered injuries from treatments related to “a declared pandemic, epidemic or security threat” like Ebola or anthrax.

But those events are rare and limited in scope. The program is now dealing with a product that about 80% of the U.S. population has received.

There’s a better alternative, one that plaintiffs lawyers, academics and even Pfizer support: Move the cases to the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program, or VICP, which already handles injury claims for 16 vaccines routinely given in the U.S.

The vaccine court, which is also swamped with work, would need a commensurate increase in resources from Congress to handle the job. Unlike CICP, however, it offers hearings before special masters, the ability to appeal decisions to the U.S. Court of Federal Claims and beyond, damages for pain and suffering and provisions for attorney’s fees and costs.

Over the years, it’s awarded claimants $4.8 billion in compensation, funded by a 75-cent tax per vaccine. The CICP has doled out $6 million.

Pfizer spokeswoman Sharon Castillo told me that the company supports moving the COVID-19 cases out of CICP to vaccine court to “bolster public confidence in vaccines by ensuring access to a reliable, permanent, and more efficient compensation program.”

A Moderna spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

Actually moving the cases requires several administrative steps as well as legislation from Congress assessing the 75-cent-per-dose tax. The effort stalled this fall in the Senate. Legislation increasing vaccine court resources has also gone nowhere.

Part of the challenge in today’s political climate, Yale School of Public Health Professor Jason Schwartz told me, is that if Congress expands the vaccine court, that “could be misconstrued that vaccines are demonstrably unsafe.”

In that sense, it’s easier for lawmakers to do nothing. But that doesn’t make it right.

As Schwartz said, “It’s an issue of equity. We all benefit from high vaccination rates. And we share the responsibility for compensating the small number of people who are harmed.”











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.