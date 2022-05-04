Crowell loses bid to question ex-Walgreens top lawyer in conflicts case

People walk by a Walgreens, owned by the Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 26, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Walgreens sued Crowell last year alleging conflict in arbitration, court matters

(Reuters) - Crowell & Moring has lost a bid to question the former top lawyer at Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, as the law firm tries to fend off a conflict-of-interest lawsuit brought by the national pharmacy retailer.

In an order released on Wednesday, Judge Hiram E. Puig-Lugo of the District of Columbia Superior Court said Crowell had not shown it was necessary to depose Marco Pagni, who left his role as chief legal officer with the retail giant's parent company last year and is now living in the UK. The judge also said D.C.-based Crowell can pursue other avenues to defend itself.

Walgreens last year sued Crowell in D.C. Superior Court, alleging the law firm violated confidences when it began representing major U.S. health insurers against Walgreens in arbitration and court matters involving drug pricing. Crowell once advised Walgreens on the drug matters that are now in contention, the lawsuit alleged. The firm has denied the allegations.

Crowell's lawyers at Harris, Wiltshire & Grannis argued Walgreens was "aware of the facts of the supposed conflict" at least two years before it sued, and that the timing supports the contention that Walgreens "waived its claims and failed to mitigate supposed damages by taking no action."

Lawyers for Walgreens and for Crowell on Wednesday did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A message to Walgreens Boots Alliance seeking comment from Pagni was not immediately returned.

In a filing last month, Crowell argued Walgreens, represented by firms Reed Smith and KaiserDillon, "has gone out of its way" to make Pagni unavailable as a witness. The firm sought a court-ordered "letter of request" to take Pagni's deposition in the UK.

Responding to Crowell, Walgreens' lawyers said in a filing that the drive to question Pagni was "disproportionate to the needs of the case, would be unduly burdensome and would serve only to harass and burden" him.

Puig-Lugo ruled that "Crowell has not shown that Mr. Pagni would hold 'unique' information" about certain drug-pricing matters. "Crowell has failed to show that the information sought is not available from other sources," the judge wrote.

The court said it would revisit a deposition if Crowell says it is unable to obtain information from other officials.

The case is Walgreen Co v. Crowell & Moring LLP, Superior Court of the District of Columbia, No. 2021-0861

For Walgreens: Frederick Robinson of Reed Smith

For Crowell & Moring: Thomas Mason of Harris, Wiltshire & Grannis

