Crypto firm Circle hires Jones Day partner as senior counsel

Summary

Summary Law firms Chicago-based partner Jeremy Gray leaves the law firm after 14 years

Gray joins Circle's general counsel office amid what the company says is a hiring boom The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - A 14-year veteran of Jones Day with antitrust and business litigation experience has left the U.S. law firm as a partner for a senior counsel post in the general counsel's office at cryptocurrency operator Circle Internet Financial Ltd.

Jeremy Gray, a Chicago-based Jones Day lawyer who was co-head of the law firm's LGBTQ+ affinity group, posted on LinkedIn that his last day at Jones Day was Feb. 18 and that he was eager for his "new adventure" at Circle. His role will focus on litigation.

Gray is joining Boston-based Circle amid a broader regulatory and enforcement crackdown on the digital currency industry, as U.S. officials assess risks and consider potential new rules.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Last week, Circle said it was valued at $9 billion under the terms of a new deal with blank-check firm Concord Acquisition Corp that is expected to be completed by the end of the year. A team from Goodwin Procter is guiding Circle.

Gray did not immediately comment about his new in-house legal department role. A representative from Jones Day did not return a request for comment.

At Jones Day, Gray provided legal services to clients including The Procter & Gamble Co, Re/Max LLC and Caremark Rx Inc, now a part of CVS Health Corp.

Circle is the chief operator of the digital dollar USD Coin, the value of which is tied to the U.S. dollar. The popularity of so-called stablecoins has risen sharply in the past year.

Circle founder and CEO Jeremy Allaire said in a blog post in January the company "is going through tremendous growth" and "adding hundreds of new employees."

A Circle spokesperson told Reuters on Tuesday the company employs 17 lawyers, and more than half started in the past two years. The company was founded in 2013.

Circle named Flavia Naves as general counsel in 2020. Naves' earlier in-house roles included assistant general counsel for payments at Intuit Inc and senior legal counsel for ecommerce payments at Worldpay Inc.

Read more:

Cryptocurrency firm Circle doubles valuation to $9 bln in tweaked SPAC deal

Crypto firms launch coalition to promote market integrity

SEC's 'crypto mom' blasts $10.4 mln penalty for trading platform

Crypto exchange Binance to double compliance staff as regulators circle

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.