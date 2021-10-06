Crypto user asks 1st Circuit to curtail IRS collection of records

Internal Revenue Service headquarters in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - It’s no secret that the Internal Revenue Service suspects thousands of cryptocurrency users of underreporting their tax liability.

In 2017, the IRS won a ruling that granted the government access to transaction records belonging to more than 10,000 customers of the virtual currency exchange Coinbase Inc. Last April, the government obtained a similar ruling to see records from Circle Internet Financial Inc.

The IRS used a so-called John Doe summons to get hold of records from the crypto exchanges, contending that although the government did not know the identity of the Coinbase and Circle account holders, it had good reason to suspect them of failing to report taxable income. The IRS’s suspicion, at least when it comes to the Coinbase summonses, appears to have been justified: The government has said that Coinbase customers forked over an additional $25 million after the IRS sent out letters warning them to pay what they owed for crypto transactions.

One of those John Does, a New Hampshire man named James Harper, contends that the IRS violated his constitutional rights when it obtained records of his transactions. If he’s right, his lawsuit will certainly complicate the IRS’s crypto clamp-down. But first, he has to persuade the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that he even has a right to bring the case.

Based on briefing at the 1st Circuit, which concluded on Tuesday when Harper’s lawyers at the New Civil Liberties Alliance filed his reply brief, that question will come down to an interpretation of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling last May in CIC Services LLC v. IRS. Harper contends that the Supreme Court’s ruling clears the way for him to challenge what he considers to be an unconstitutional seizure of his records. The IRS maintains that, contrary to Harper’s assertions, the Supreme Court in fact underscored that lawsuits like Harper’s cannot proceed.

Harper’s case, which seeks to compel the IRS to expunge his crypto account records and to enjoin the government from collecting them in the future, was dismissed last March by U.S. District Judge Joseph DiClerico of Concord, New Hampshire. (In the initial suit, Harper sought monetary compensation for the alleged constitutional violations but he dropped those claims on appeal.) The judge ruled that the U.S.’s sovereign immunity barred Harper’s suit.

In particular, DiClerico invoked the Anti-Injunction Act, which precludes lawsuits “for the purpose of restraining the assessment or collection of any tax.” Harper had tried to cast his suit as a challenge to the IRS collection of his transaction records, not as an attempt to avoid paying additional taxes. He argued that he had already paid all requisite taxes on his crypto transactions, despite a 2019 letter from the IRS warning of potential penalties if he had not accurately reported that income.

The trial judge rejected Harper’s framing. Because the 2019 IRS letter referred to potential tax liability, DiClerico ruled, Harper’s suit was an attempt to interfere with tax collection.

The Supreme Court issued its CIC Services opinion two months later, ruling that the Anti-Injunction Act did not prohibit a tax-shelter advisor’s pre-enforcement challenge to an IRS reporting requirement that included penalties for non-compliance. The IRS had argued that the reporting requirement was within the scope of the Anti-Injunction Act because of the monetary penalty, but the justices unanimously ruled that the case was not aimed at interfering with tax collection but at striking down the reporting requirement.

According to Harper’s briefs at the 1st Circuit, the same logic applies in his challenge to the IRS’s collection of crypto transaction records. The government has not sought additional tax payments from Harper, he said, so his suit cannot be construed as an attempt to enjoin tax assessment or a tax levy. The CIC ruling, argued Harper’s counsel, directs courts to consider the objective of lawsuits against the IRS and the relief plaintiffs have requested. Harper contended that his case contests the government’s “illegal information gathering,” so, under CIC, it is not barred by the Anti-Injunction Act.

The IRS, represented by the Justice Department’s tax division, countered with key differences between the CIC case and Harper’s lawsuit. In the CIC case, DOJ said, the challenge was restricted to a reporting requirement (albeit one that carried a monetary penalty for non-compliance). Harper’s lawsuit, the government said, is ultimately about tax liability: He’s suing to block the IRS from collecting records that would allow the agency to assess whether he paid enough in taxes.

Harper’s “assertion that the IRS has not yet determined to assess additional taxes does not alter that the purpose of taxpayer’s suit is to delay or prevent the IRS from using his financial information to do so,” the DOJ brief said.

Of course, getting past the Anti-Injunction Act – as well as the Declaratory Judgment Act’s broad prohibition on declaratory relief “with respect to federal taxes” – is only the first obstacle for Harper. Even if he’s allowed to proceed, he would still have to show the unconstitutionality of the IRS’s use of the statutory John Doe summons process, which included heated litigation with Coinbase over the scope of the information that would be turned over. (Harper said it’s also possible that the 2019 IRS letter he received was based on records that the IRS might have obtained from a different virtual currency exchange without any subpoena at all.)

But watch out if Harper somehow prevails. His 1st Circuit briefs insisted that he’s not seeking a “system-wide injunction” to force the IRS to delete the transaction records of all crypto exchange customers. “Perhaps other similarly situated persons might seek similar relief; perhaps not,” his lawyers said. Their next sentence, though, made clear that Harper’s case is indeed intended to have systemic implications: A win for him, they said, would presumably “deter (the) IRS from unlawful information-gathering in the future as well.”

That’s a clarion for crypto users and exchanges.

