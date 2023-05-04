CSX Transportation, after its antitrust lawsuit fizzles, faces rivals' bid for legal fees

Summary

(Reuters) - Norfolk Southern Railway Co and another freight carrier that were sued by CSX Transportation Inc over its push for access to a key East Coast marine terminal have asked a U.S. court to award them legal fees for defeating their rival's antitrust claims.

Norfolk Southern's attorneys at law firms Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom on Wednesday said they are entitled to be paid for the time and resources they put in defending against, and beating, CSX's allegations.

CSX had sued for hundreds of millions of dollars, claiming Norfolk Southern conspired with Norfolk and Portsmouth Belt Line Railroad to impede on-dock access at Norfolk International Terminals, the Virginia Port Authority's largest marine terminal.

Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Davis of the Eastern District of Virginia federal court issued a series of rulings since January rejecting CSX's allegations, and the case was dismissed last month.

"CSX should rightfully bear this cost for forcing [Norfolk Southern] to defend itself for more than four years on claims that were ultimately found to be time-barred and/or lacked evidence," Norfolk Southern's attorneys told Davis.

A spokesperson for CSX on Thursday said the company intended to file an appeal to prior rulings in the case and also will oppose the pursuit of fees by Norfolk Southern and Portsmouth Belt Line.

Norfolk Southern on Thursday declined to comment.

CSX and Norfolk Southern are among the country's largest freight carriers, and they compete for ocean-carrier contracts. Last year, CSX saw revenue of nearly $15 billion, and Norfolk Southern recorded revenue of nearly $13 billion.

Attorneys for Portsmouth Belt Line said in their court filing they were seeking $3 million in legal fees, having "prevailed on each claim" CSX brought against it.

The case is CSX Transportation Inc v. Norfolk Southern Railway et al, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, No. 2:18-cv-530-MSD.

For CSX: Robert McFarland and Benjamin Hatch of McGuireWoods

For Norfolk Southern: Alan Wingfield and Michael Lacy of Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders; Tara Reinhart of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom

For Portsmouth Belt Line: James Chapman and W. Ryan Snow of Crenshaw, Ware & Martin

