'Cultural appropriation' testimony derails 'O.M.G.' dolls trademark trial

(Reuters) - A California federal judge declared a mistrial on Wednesday in a trademark lawsuit brought by toymaker MGA Entertainment Inc to contest claims that it copied designs for its "L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G." dolls from pop group OMG Girlz.

U.S. District Judge James Selna agreed with MGA's argument that a witness' testimony that the company stole ideas from the Black community may have irreparably biased the jury.

Selna had previously granted MGA's request to exclude testimony about alleged racism or cultural appropriation from the trial.

An MGA spokesperson said the company was "disappointed that the trial was cut short" but looks forward to "vindicating our rights in the next trial."

Lawyers representing OMG Girlz did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

OMG Girlz was formed in 2009 by companies owned by rapper Clifford (T.I.) Harris and his wife, singer Tameka (Tiny) Harris, whose daughter Zonnique Pullins was in the group. MGA sued the Harrises' Grand Hustle LLC, Pretty Hustle LLC and OMG Girlz LLC in 2021 to head off a potential lawsuit after receiving a cease-and-desist letter over its dolls.

The companies behind OMG Girlz countersued, alleging MGA modeled the dolls after the music group without permission. They argued that MGA copied the group's music and image in ways that they called "brazen and astonishing."

MGA's lawsuit sought a court ruling that it had not violated the group's rights. The trial began Jan. 17.

MGA requested a mistrial on Tuesday after hearing recorded testimony from Moniece Campbell, a buyer of MGA's dolls who previously told the court she was led to believe they depicted OMG Girlz based on "similarities in their outfits, hair styles, hair colors, and nicknames."

MGA said in its filing that Campbell's testimony was a "rant" about how she "did not want to support a company that steals from African Americans and their ideas," and how MGA's dolls were "stealing O.M.G. Girlz's likeness and making money off it, which happens everyday in the black community."

"There is no way to unring the bell of the jury's hearing Ms. Campbell's emotionally charged accusations," MGA said.

The case is MGA Entertainment Inc v. Harris, U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, No. 2:20-cv-11548.

For MGA: Jennifer Keller, Chase Scolnick, Jay Barron and Anand Sambhwani of Keller/Anderle; Mark Finkelstein of Umberg Zipser

For the Harrises: Erin Ranahan and David Scheper of Winston & Strawn; Chante Westmoreland of Sheppard Mullin Richter Hampton











