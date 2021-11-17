Customs seizures of drug paraphernalia: legal or not?

REUTERS/Mike Segar

November 17, 2021 - Medical or recreational use of marijuana is now legal to some degree in nearly every state and the District of Columbia; yet it remains illegal for purposes of federal law under the Controlled Substances Act. This conflict presents difficulties related to the operation of cannabis businesses authorized under state law. These difficulties include access to banking services, eligibility for certain tax deductions, and adverse immigration consequences.

This article examines another area of difficulty for such businesses, whereby U.S. Customs and Border Protection ("CBP") continues to seize importations of products used for the consumption of marijuana.

The seizures occur under 21 U.S.C.A. § 863 ("Section 863"), which prohibits the importation or exportation of drug paraphernalia. The statute, enacted by Congress in 1986, defines drug paraphernalia as equipment or products intended or designed for ingesting or inhaling controlled substances. The statute explicitly includes items used with marijuana in the definition, and specifically identifies water pipes, roach clips, chillums, and bongs, which are typically used with marijuana.

The statute, however, contains an exemption that calls into question the legality of CBP's seizures. Subsection 863(f)(1) exempts any person authorized by local, state, or federal law to manufacture, possess, or distribute drug paraphernalia. The versions of the statute originally introduced in Congress did not contain this exemption but did include exemptions for medical and scientific needs (House version) and for certain professions (Senate version).

The legislative history is silent on why the final version was adopted, but one commentator has suggested that "Congress likely intended the authorization exemption to permit states broad discretion to authorize paraphernalia-related activities as they saw fit." "The Authorization Continuum: Investigating the Meaning of 'Authorization' Through the Lens of the Controlled Substances Act," 72 Vand. L. Rev. 1335 (2019) at 1346-47.

Several of the state laws legalizing the recreational or medical use of marijuana also legalize possession and use of the items prohibited by Section 863. The Colorado Constitution, for example, provides that state and local law cannot prohibit the possession, use, display, purchase, or transportation of marijuana accessories. Similarly, Michigan's Medical Marijuana Act prohibits the seizure and forfeiture of marijuana accessories, as does the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act ("MRTMA"). The Colorado Constitution and the MRTMA both define marijuana accessories to include the items designated as drug paraphernalia in Section 863.

The legalization of marijuana accessories under the Colorado Constitution and the MRTMA falls squarely within the Section 863(f)(1) exemption. That is, an importer of marijuana accessories into Colorado and Michigan is authorized under state law to possess these products and is thus exempted from the prohibitions of Section 863. CBP, however, has a different interpretation of Section 863.

CBP discussed its interpretation of the statute in a 2017 ruling, where an importer asked the agency whether a vaporizing device could enter the U.S. through the Port of Denver, Colo., where recreational marijuana use is legal, and then be sold after importation to retailers in Colorado and other states which have legalized marijuana use. CBP Ruling H275206 (March 24, 2017). The importer conceded that the vaporizer is drug paraphernalia under Section 863 but argued that Section 863(f)(1) exempted the vaporizer from the prohibitions in the statute.

Section 863(f)(1) provides that the prohibitions of the statute shall not apply to "any person authorized by local, State, or Federal law to manufacture, possess, or distribute such items…." (Emphasis added.)

CBP's ruling focused on the phrase "such items" to describe the items covered by the exemption and noted that the statute did not define the term "item." To define this term, CBP looked to the plain language of the statute, the importance of avoiding an absurd result, and the doctrine of federal law supremacy. The agency's ensuing analysis is convoluted and tortured, and yields an absurd result.

The CBP analysis proceeds as follows. First, Congress' use of the phrase "such items" instead of the term "drug paraphernalia" in Section 863(f)(1) indicates an intent for these terms to have different meanings. Second, the statute prohibits the sale, transportation, importation, or exportation of drug paraphernalia. And finally, Section 863(e) lists several factors for use in determining whether an item is drug paraphernalia.

Thus, Congress' deliberate use of "such items" in Section 863(f)(1) instead of "drug paraphernalia" indicates an intent to not override nor to allow states to override the broad prohibitions of Section 863(a). "Instead, Congress sought to carve out an exemption for possession of legitimate items for lawful purposes to protect individuals possessing those items in a lawful context from a potential determination that the items are, instead, drug paraphernalia."

Are you scratching your head? I am too, but CBP seems to be saying this. If an item is not drug paraphernalia based on an analysis of the factors in Section 863(e), then Section 863(f) exempts any person authorized under local, state, or federal law from the prohibitions of the statute.

The statute, however, already contains the exemption that CBP strains to reach. The Supreme Court reached this conclusion in Posters 'N' Things, Ltd. v. United States, 511 U.S. 513, 114 S. Ct. 1747, 128 L. Ed. 2d 539 (1994).Section 863(d) lists items that are per se drug paraphernalia and Section 863(e) "establishes objective standards for determining what constitutes drug paraphernalia" when items "may be used for legitimate as well as illegitimate purposes." Id. at 114 S. Ct. 1748.

If an item is not per se drug paraphernalia under Section 863(d) or determined to be such using the 863(e) factors, then it is not drug paraphernalia and the strictures of the statute are not applicable. The plain language of the statute renders any further reference to Section 863(f)(1) irrelevant.

CBP's interpretation of the statute renders superfluous Section 863(f)(1). This clearly violates the surplusage canon of statutory interpretation, which requires the interpretation of a statute to give effect to every clause or word of the statute. Montclair v. Ramsdell, 107 U.S. 147 (1883).

More importantly, the agency's interpretation of the statute ignores the principles that a statute must be interpreted as a whole and that the titles of acts of sections are permissible indicators of meanings. "Drug paraphernalia" is used 10 times in the statute and is the title of Section 863. The statute as a whole clearly provides the meaning of the phrase "such items." It means drug paraphernalia, rather than the convoluted definition derived by CBP.

Resolution of this issue and others afflicting the cannabis industry may arrive in the form of congressional legislation. The proposed legislation ranges from simple removal of marijuana from the controlled substances list to total decriminalization, but none of these proposals completely clears up the confusion over the legality of drug paraphernalia. Another bill that has not yet been introduced may go further, but the full text of the legislation is not available at this time.

In the absence of congressional action, however, the cannabis industry will have to seek clarity on the legality of CBP's seizures under Section 863 through the courts. We are aware of one such case, and it is certain that others will follow.

