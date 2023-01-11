CVS sued by fired nurse practitioner who refused to prescribe birth control

Summary

(Reuters) - A nurse practitioner who worked at a CVS Health Corp clinic has filed a lawsuit accusing her former employer of discriminating against her religious beliefs by firing her for refusing to prescribe contraceptives.

In the lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Fort Worth, Texas federal court, J. Robyn Strader said CVS had accommodated her beliefs for more than six years before changing its policy, and could have continued doing so. She said the company violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which forbids employers from discriminating on the basis of religion and requires them to make reasonable accommodations for their employees' religious beliefs, as well as Texas state law.

She is asking the court to order CVS to reinstate her, accommodate her beliefs and pay unspecified damages.

CVS spokesperson Mike DeAngeles said in an email that "educating and treating patients regarding sexual health matters — including pregnancy prevention" had become "essential" as the company had expanded its clinics services, and that it could not grant a religious accommodation excusing employees from them.

Strader was hired to work in one of CVS' in-store MinuteClinics near Fort Worth in 2015. She said she told CVS that, because of her Baptist Christian beliefs, she could not prescribe any medication that would prevent pregnancy, and that the company said she would be accommodated.

Strader said she primarily dealt with acute illnesses and childhood vaccines. On the handful of occasions each year when she was asked to prescribe hormonal birth control, she said, she referred the patient to another nurse practitioner at her location or to another MinuteClinic two miles away.

In 2021, however, CVS said that prescribing contraceptives would be deemed an "essential" part of clinic practitioners' jobs, according to the lawsuit.

"An employer cannot sidestep Title VII's requirement to accommodate religious employees by merely labeling a particular function 'essential,'" Strader said in her lawsuit.

Strader suggested that she could have been transferred to another position, such as a clinic that dealt exclusively with COVID-19, where she would not have been asked to prescribe contraceptives.

As of Wednesday, the case had been assigned to U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman, an appointee of former Republican President Donald Trump.

CVS is facing at least two other lawsuits in federal court brought by former nurse practitioners in Kansas and Virginia who say they were fired over the policy.

CVS' biggest rival, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, has previously come under fire for its policy allowing employees to refuse to carry out transactions, including dispensing contraceptives, that go against their religious beliefs. The company has said in such instances, the employee can refer the customer to a colleague.

The case is Strader v. CVS Health Corp, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, No. 4:23-cv-00038.

For Strader: Christine Pratt of First Liberty Institute and Jonathan Berry of Boyden Gray & Associates

For CVS: not available











