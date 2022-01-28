DaVita loses bid to dismiss DOJ's criminal antitrust charges

Summary

(Reuters) - A Colorado federal judge on Friday declined to dismiss a criminal antitrust indictment alleging dialysis provider DaVita Inc and its former CEO Kent Thiry conspired with competitors not to hire each other's senior employees, upholding a closely watched prosecution in the labor and employment arena.

Senior U.S. District Judge R. Brooke Jackson in Denver spurned arguments from the defendants that the agreements DaVita, one of the largest dialysis providers in the U.S., made with other companies not to solicit employees did not violate antitrust law.

"Defendants are right that there are no cases perfectly analogous to this case," Jackson wrote. "But that is the nature of Section 1 of the Sherman Act: as violators use new methods to suppress competition by allocating the market or fixing prices these new methods will have to be prosecuted for a first time."

Jackson said in his ruling the "defendants had ample notice that entering a naked agreement to allocate the market would expose them to criminal liability, however they did it."

A lawyer for DaVita, John Walsh of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr, did not immediately return a message on Friday seeking comment. A DaVita representative in a statement called the charges "unwarranted and unsupported under law."

An attorney for Thiry, Cliff Stricklin of King & Spalding, said in a statement: "We continue to believe this is an unjust and unconstitutional overreach by federal government prosecutors."

Lawyers for DaVita and Thiry said in a court filing in September that nonsolicitation agreements "have plausible procompetitive benefits."

Prosecutors alleged in the July 2021 indictment that DaVita and Thiry had an agreement with Illinois-based outpatient surgery center operator Surgical Care Affiliates LLC from 2012 to 2017 that sought to prevent the companies from luring senior employees.

An indictment against Surgical Care was filed in January 2021, and the company's motion to dismiss is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas.

The Justice Department declined to comment. A trial for DaVita and Thiry is set to begin in March.

The case is United States v. DaVita Inc, U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado, No. 1:21-cr-00229.

