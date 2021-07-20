D.C. Circuit: no court review when USCIS revokes visa approval

New citizens stand during a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) naturalization ceremony at the New York Historical Society Museum and Library in Manhattan, New York, U.S., April 10, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Summary

Summary Related documents Federal law shields a broad swath of discretionary decisions from court review

D.C. Circuit joins all other appeals courts except 9th Circuit

(Reuters) - The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit on Tuesday said courts do not have the power to review U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services' decisions to revoke approval of immigrant visa petitions, joining nearly all other federal appeals courts.

A three-judge D.C. Circuit panel unanimously rejected claims by staffing firm iTech U.S. Inc, represented by Wasden Banias, that only decisions denying ultimate relief to visa applicants, and not revoking preliminary approval for work visas, were beyond the reach of courts.

The panel said the Immigration and Nationality Act was designed to broadly deny judicial review of any decision or action by the federal government related to visa petitions, and not just a final denial.

With Tuesday's ruling, every federal appeals court except the 9th Circuit has now held or assumed without deciding that visa petition revocations cannot be reviewed in court. The 9th Circuit came to the opposite conclusion in the 2004 case Ana International Inc v. Way.

Burlington, Vermont-based iTech and its lawyers, Geoffrey Forney and Bradley Banias of Wasden Banias, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Nor did USCIS.

The case stemmed from an I-140 immigrant visa petition that iTech filed in 2015 on behalf of Vishnu Vardhana Reddy, an Indian citizen. Once USCIS grants an I-140 petition, an immigrant worker becomes eligible for a work visa, which may not be issued for years.

USCIS granted iTech's petition, but revoked its approval in 2017 citing inconsistencies over Reddy's educational requirements and the wages he would be paid by iTech. The company filed a motion for reconsideration, which USCIS denied in 2019.

iTech sued USCIS that year in Washington, D.C., federal court, claiming the agency's decision to revoke approval of the petition was arbitrary and capricious.

The INA, in a section entitled "denials of discretionary relief," says courts cannot review decisions involving specific types of immigration petitions, or "any other decision or action" made under the discretionary authority created by the law.

U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper last year granted USCIS' motion to dismiss the case. He said the INA gives the agency the ability to revoke an I-140 petition "at any time" and for any reason, making it the kind of discretionary relief shielded from court review.

iTech appealed, arguing that because an I-140 petition is only one step in the visa process, USCIS was not formally denying relief by revoking approval.

The D.C. Circuit on Tuesday disagreed. The term "any other decision or action" is broad by definition and Congress would have chosen different words if it intended to limit the scope of the law, the court said.

"We see little basis for claiming that Congress intended to confine this jurisdiction-stripping provision to a narrow spectrum of 'relief' where many provisions of (the INA) are aimed at protecting the Executive’s discretion from the courts — indeed, that can fairly be said to be the theme of the legislation," Circuit Judge Robert Wilkins wrote.

The panel included Circuit Judges Sri Srinivasan and Gregory Katsas.

The case is iTech U.S. Inc v. Renaud, U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, No. 20-5235.

For iTech: Geoffrey Forney and Bradley Banias of Wasden Banias

For the government: Aaron Goldsmith of the U.S. Department of Justice