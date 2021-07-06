D.C. Circuit overturns FDA ban on shock device for disabled students

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) headquarters in White Oak, Maryland, U.S. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary Ban regulates the practice of medicine, divided panel finds

Petitioner is only U.S. school to use controversial treatment

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court has overturned the Food and Drug Administration's ban on the use of electric shock devices to correct aggressive or self-harming behavior in adults and children at a Massachusetts school for the developmentally disabled.

In a 2-1 opinion, the D.C. Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals found that the ban was a regulation of the practice of medicine, which is beyond the FDA's authority. The ruling was a victory for the Judge Rotenberg Educational Center and a group of parents and guardians of its students, which had challenged the regulation.

The school, which is represented by Michael Flammia of Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott, had no immediate comment. The FDA and Max Stern of Todd & Weld, a lawyer for the parents, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The FDA announced the ban on the use of electric shock devices to treat aggressive or self-harming behavior last March. Rotenberg, the only facility in the U.S. that manufactures and uses such devices for that purpose, had drawn harsh criticism from disability rights advocates, who said the practice could cause severe psychological and physical injuries.

The ban relied on a statute that gives the FDA the authority to pull unreasonably dangerous devices off the market.

That authority has been used only twice: once for a type of hair implant and once for the use of powdered gloves in surgery. While the powdered glove ban similarly targeted a particular use of a device, rather than banning it outright, it was never tested in court.

In petitioning the D.C. Circuit to overturn the ban, Rotenberg and the parents and guardians argued that the shock treatment was beneficial for patients who did not respond to any other treatment. The case was argued in April.

Senior Circuit Judge David Sentelle, writing for the majority, said that Congress has explicitly prohibited the FDA from regulating the practice of medicine, leaving that to the states. He said that a "use-specific" ban like the one at issue "interferes with a practitioner's authority by restricting the available range of devices through regulatory action," and therefore must be overturned.

"The FDA has no authority to choose what medical devices a practitioner should prescribe or administer or for which conditions," the judge wrote.

Sentelle was joined by Circuit Judge Gregory Katsas.

Chief Judge Sri Srinivasan dissented. He wrote that, since Congress had authorized the FDA to ban dangerous devices altogether, it was "hard to perceive why Congress could want to deny the agency that middle-ground option."

"Why force the agency to make an all-or-nothing choice — either abolish a highly beneficial use so it can stamp out a highly risky one, or stomach the highly risky use so it can preserve the highly beneficial one?" he wrote.

The case is The Judge Rotenberg Educational Center Inc v. FDA, D.C. Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, No. 20-1087.

For the parents: Max Stern of Todd & Weld

For the school: Michael Flammia of Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott

For the FDA: Daniel Aguilar of the U.S. Department of Justice

