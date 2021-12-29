D.C. insurance litigators form new firm, splitting from Shipman & Goodwin

Summary

Summary Law firms The new 13-lawyer shop is led by current Shipman & Goodwin co-managing partner James Ruggeri, who's joined by a dozen others from the firm

(Reuters) - A group of 13 insurance coverage litigators from Shipman & Goodwin, including one of its co-managing partners, is splitting off to form a new law firm in Washington, D.C.

The group, including six partners, six associates and one counsel, will start doing business as Ruggeri Parks Weinberg on Jan. 1, James Ruggeri, chair of Shipman & Goodwin's insurance and reinsurance practice, said Wednesday.

Ruggeri will serve as the new firm's managing partner. The other two named partners are Edward Parks and Joshua Weinberg. All three joined Shipman & Goodwin more than a decade ago from Hogan Lovells' predecessor Hogan & Hartson.

Ruggeri said he will continue to represent his existing clients, including The Hartford and Great American Insurance Group, at his new firm.

"The core of the group is the core that's been with me since my days at Hogan & Hartson," Ruggeri said. He said the move gives them the opportunity to build a "forward-looking" firm and allows "Shipman to return to its roots."

In a statement released Tuesday, Shipman & Goodwin called the split an "amicable separation" to avoid "an increasing number of conflicts due to the specialized insurance coverage practice."

"For mutual clients, Shipman will continue to handle corporate, labor and employment, litigation, and privacy matters," the firm's co-managing partner Leander Dolphin said in a statement.

Shipman, which has offices in Connecticut, New York and Washington, D.C., will begin 2022 with 146 attorneys and 292 personnel, the firm said.

