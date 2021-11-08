D.C., N.J. judges issue dueling opinions on drug discount program

Pharmacy technician talks to a customer about her prescriptions. REUTERS/John Sommers II (UNITED STATES)

(Reuters) - Two federal judges issued conflicting opinions Friday on whether drugmakers must offer discounts under a federal program to third-party pharmacies that contract with providers serving low-income patients.

U.S. Chief District Judge Freda Wolfson in New Jersey ruled that Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC's and Novo Nordisk Inc's policies limiting the discounts they offered to contract pharmacies under the so-called "340B program" violated federal law, siding with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The same day, U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich in Washington, D.C., rejected HHS's position in a similar case that Novartis AG and United Therapeutics Corp could not impose any conditions on 340B sales to contract pharmacies, allowing those companies to continue doing so for the time being.

The decisions are the latest rulings stemming from a series of legal disputes in the wake of an HHS advisory opinion last December stating that drugmakers must extend 340B discounts for drugs dispensed by third-party pharmacies. AstraZeneca Plc and Eli Lilly and Co previously won challenges against the government in district courts.

Novo Nordisk said that while it supported the 340B program, its policy was intended to combat "significant and well-documented abuses."

Novartis called Friedrich's ruling a "win for the original intent of the 340B program."

United Therapeutics, Sanofi and HHS did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The program requires drug companies to sell drugs at a discount to certain healthcare providers that serve low-income populations in order to take part in Medicare and Medicaid.

Many 340B-eligible providers dispense drugs through contracts with third-party pharmacies to avoid the costs of operating their own pharmacies. In 2020, several drugmakers announced that they would either end or significantly limit 340B discounts for drugs sold through third-party pharmacies, citing concerns that the practice increased the risk of fraud and diversion.

Following its advisory opinion, HHS threatened enforcement, prompting a series of legal challenges.

All four companies affected by Friday's rulings continued to extend discounts to some contract pharmacies, but imposed various limits. They sought court orders blocking HHS enforcement action against them.

Wolfson said that the 340B statute did not authorize Sanofi and Novo Nordisk's limits, and that barring enforcement action would "dramatically size-down" the discount program created by Congress.

Friedrich, on the other hand, said HHS went too far in requiring unconditional sales to contract pharmacies. However, she said a more limited regulation, supported by a more detailed legal theory, might be permissible.

The cases are Novartis Pharmaceutical Corp v. Espinosa, No. 21-cv-1479, and United Therapeutics Corp v. Espinosa, No. 21-cv-1686, in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, and Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC v. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, No. 21-00634, and Novo Nordisk Inc v. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, No. 21-00806, in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey.

For Novartis: Cate Stetson of Hogan Lovells

For United Therapeutics: Philip Perry of Latham & Watkins

For Sanofi: Brett Shumate of Jones Day

For Novo Nordisk: Graciela Rodriguez of King & Spalding

For the government: Jody Lowenstein and Kate Talmor of the U.S. Department of Justice

