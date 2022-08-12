Deaf job applicant wasn't owed sign language interpreter, court says

A bus drivers of New York City The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) bus system wears a face mask during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, New York, U.S., April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Summary Disability bias law only applies to qualified applicants, court rules

Deaf man sought interpreter for NYC agency's pre-employment test

(Reuters) - New York City's mass transit agency was not required to provide a deaf job applicant with a sign language interpreter during a screening test once it determined that he lacked the proper qualifications for the job, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Friday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the federal Americans with Disabilities Act and a comparable New York state law only require employers to provide accommodations to applicants with disabilities if they are otherwise qualified for the positions they are seeking.

The court affirmed a Manhattan federal judge's ruling that dismissed a lawsuit against MTA Bus Company by Ike Williams, who had requested an interpreter so he could take a pre-employment test when he applied for a stockworker position.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Stockworkers unload, store and distribute materials and supplies. MTA Bus Company said Williams did not have the proper experience and training for the job. He claimed he had equivalent experience and was qualified.

MTA Bus Company, a subsidiary of the Metropolitan Transit Authority that operates bus routes in New York City, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Nor did a lawyer for Williams.

The ADA and New York law require employers to provide reasonable accommodations to "qualified individuals" with disabilities. The laws define that term as workers who can perform all of the essential functions of a job with an accommodation.

Williams, who had sued MTA Bus Company in 2017, argued that because the term does not appear in the provision of the ADA covering testing for employment, plaintiffs who sue over the application process do not have to show they were qualified for a position.

The 2nd Circuit on Friday said the text of the ADA made clear that the "qualified individual" requirement applied to any claim related to reasonable accommodations.

"Williams’s interpretation would mean that Congress intended 'discrimination against a qualified individual' to encompass some forms of discrimination against even an indisputably unqualified individual, rendering the term 'qualified individual' inoperative," Circuit Judge Susan Carney wrote.

The panel included Circuit Judges Jose Cabranes and Reena Raggi.

The 2nd Circuit is currently considering a similar case involving a deaf applicant for a job with the New York City Transit Authority, which is also part of MTA.

A Manhattan federal judge in 2020 had ruled that a job applicant does not have to be qualified for a position to bring a failure to accommodate claim. But the case went to trial before a different judge, who ruled against the plaintiff last year.

The case is Williams v. MTA Bus Company, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-2985.

For Williams: Andrew Rozynski of Eisenberg & Baum

For MTA Bus Company: Gabriella Palencia

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.