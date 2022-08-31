Debevoise wins $84 mln award for Liberia massacre victims

Law firms Debevoise & Plimpton LLP Follow

Pro Bono Spotlight

(Reuters) - Even amidst a bloody civil war, the massacre of 600 men, women and children who sought refuge at a Red Cross shelter inside St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Monrovia, Liberia in 1990 stood out for its brutality.

Thirty-two years later, a team of lawyers from Debevoise & Plimpton working pro bono alongside the Center for Justice and Accountability scored a historic win for four survivors when a federal judge in Philadelphia earlier this month awarded the plaintiffs a total of $84 million in compensatory and punitive damages.

The court found Colonel Moses Thomas, 69, who emigrated to Pennsylvania from Liberia in 2000 but returned to his home country in late 2019, liable for the killings under the Alien Tort Statute and the Torture Victim Protection Act.

“It’s the first time any member of the Armed Forces of Liberia has ever been held accountable” for abuses committed during the country’s back-to-back civil wars spanning 1989 to 2003, Debevoise partner Catherine Amirfar, who led the firm’s 16-lawyer pro bono team, told me.

Blank Rome served as local counsel in the lawsuit, which was filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania in 2018.

Thomas, the former commander of an elite unit of the Liberian military, was not specifically accused in the complaint of killing anyone. Instead, the plaintiffs allege he directed soldiers to slaughter the civilians — members of the indigenous Mano and Gio ethnic groups — who were sheltering inside the church.

Thomas’ lawyer, Nixon Kannah of Kannah & Lassanah, in court papers said his client denied the allegations and that much of the evidence against him was inadmissible hearsay. He argued without success that the plaintiffs failed to exhaust remedies available in Liberia and that their claims were time-barred.

Kannah did not respond to a request for comment on the Aug. 16 penalty levied by U.S. Magistrate Judge Lynne Sitarski.

Thomas in remarks to Front Page Africa called the $84 million judgment — the full amount requested by the plaintiffs – “nonsense” and “stupidity.”

Of course, actually collecting the money is another matter, but cash isn't all the plaintiffs sought.“First and foremost, they wanted to have their stories told,” Amirfar said.

The Center for Justice and Accountability began investigating Thomas in 2014, executive director Carmen Cheung Ka-Man told me, assembling roughly 2,000 pages of evidence.

When after four years of groundwork it was time to file a complaint, the 15-person human rights non-profit turned to 800-lawyer Debevoise.

Fearing retaliation and persecution, all four plaintiffs remain anonymous. But in the complaint, they laid out a horrifying narrative of the night of July 29, 1990.

Some said they “survived by hiding under piles of dead bodies and feigning death as soldiers stabbed fallen victims to ensure that they were truly dead,” the complaint says.

They reported seeing women raped and belongings looted as “soldiers used cutlasses to hack many of the injured or hiding survivors to death.” Multiple members of their families died in the attack.

Amirfar said a major challenge in litigating the case was “establishing a connection to the United States sufficient for a U.S. judge to uphold jurisdiction, even though the actual conduct at issue occurred in Liberia.”

She said it was key that Thomas had moved to the U.S. He was working as a server at a restaurant in Philadelphia, according to local news media.

Amirfar said the court’s decision shows the viability of the Alien Tort Statute, which lets non-U.S. citizens seek damages in American courts in certain instances.

The U.S. Supreme Court in a series of decisions since 2013 has reined in the reach of the law, holding that plaintiffs must establish a strong, domestic nexus for their claims and that the underlying facts must “touch and concern” the United States.

Amirfar said the “vast majority” of cases invoking the Alien Tort Statute are tossed at the motion-to-dismiss stage. “Surviving that was a big triumph,” she said.

In September 2021, U.S. District Judge Petrese Tucker in a 51-page opinion granted summary judgment to the plaintiffs, citing the “vast factual record” they assembled to prove their case.

Thomas “intentionally directed an attack on a building dedicated to religion, personally directed an attack on civilians, and committed the crime against humanity of persecution,” Tucker found.

While Amirfar is gratified by the decision, she said it should not be the end, and Liberia has an obligation under international law to bring its own prosecution.

“This judgment by a U.S. court is an important milestone in our clients’ quest for accountability, but it is important to remember that it is not enough,” she said.

