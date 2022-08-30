Defamation case accusing cybersecurity firm Tiversa of extortion revived

Summary

Summary Related documents Defunct testing company LabMD claimed Tiversa tried to extort it after accessing patient data

LabMD should have been allowed to present expert report, said appeals court

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Tuesday revived a lawsuit by defunct medical testing company LabMD Inc accusing cybersecurity firm Tiversa Holding Corp of defaming it by illicitly accessing LabMD's patient data and then claiming the "leak" showed lax security practices, fueling a federal investigation that ultimately resulted in its collapse.

The unanimous panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals also found that Chief Magistrate Judge Maureen Kelly was wrong to impose sanctions against LabMD and to hold the company in contempt for flouting her discovery orders.

A lawyer for Tiversa, which has denied LabMD's claims, declined to comment on the ruling. The company was acquired by corporate intelligence firm Kroll Inc in 2017.

A lawyer for LabMD did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The long-running dispute goes back to 2008, when Pennsylvania-based Tiversa Holding Corp told Georgia's LabMD that it had found a document containing patient information on a peer-to-peer network and offered its services to address the leak.

LabMD investigated, found no evidence of a leak and accused Tiversa of illegally accessing its data. That claim was corroborated in 2014 by a former Tiversa employee, and LabMD sued Tiversa in Pittsburgh federal court for fraud, defamation and other claims.

In the meantime, the alleged leak triggered a U.S. Federal Trade Commission investigation. Although the agency's case against the company was ultimately dismissed, LabMD said the cost of defending it put it out of business.

In the Pennsylvania case, Kelly dismissed the fraud claims and granted summary judgment to Tiversa on the remaining defamation claims after ruling that LabMD could not present expert evidence supporting its allegation that Tiversa had illegally accessed information and lied about a leak.

She also sanctioned LabMD for asking overly broad questions in depositions, which she believed went beyond the scope of the defamation claims, and held it in contempt when it eventually failed to pay the sanctions.

Circuit Judge Kent Jordan wrote Tuesday that the "exclusion of expert evidence on LabMD's defamation claim resulted in fundamental unfairness in the resolution of the case," reviving the defamation claims and sending them back to the court.

He also found that Kelly had gone too far with sanctions and had not been sufficiently clear about what kind of depositions were prohibited, but warned LabMD about its "hyper-aggressive behavior that burned through the patience of a thoughtful judge."

"The Court is free to keep them on an appropriately designed and well-explained short leash, as the case continues," he wrote.

Jordan was joined by Circuit Judges Thomas Ambro and Marjorie Rendell.

The case is LabMD Inc v. Boback, 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-1446.

For LabMD: Christie Comerford of Dilworth Paxson

For Tiversa: Jarrod Shaw of McGuire Woods

