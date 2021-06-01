Del. Chancery lets SmileDirect escape derivative suit over IPO

David Katzman (C), CEO of SmileDirectClub celebrates as the company debuts its IPO outside the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York, U.S. September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

June 1(Reuters) - The Delaware Chancery Court threw out a derivative lawsuit accusing SmileDirectClub Inc’s board of failing to protect investors’ interests when it spent the proceeds from a $1.3 billion initial public offering.

Vice Chancellor Morgan Zurn said on Friday that the investors, led by Kerry Harts and the Doris Shenwick Trust, had failed to show they were stockholders during the time of the transaction.

The ruling clarifies the right public shareholders have to sue over transactions that occur before an IPO but could have a long-term impact on the company.

Susan Greenspon Rammelt, SmileDirectClub's chief legal officer and executive vice-president of business affairs, said the company was pleased with the decision and thought it was the "correct" outcome.

Attorneys for the investors and SmileDirectClub did not respond to requests for comment.

The company announced on Sept. 11, 2019 that it had priced the shares as part of its IPO at $23 each, raising about $1.3 billion at a valuation of about $8.9 billion. But when the shares debuted on Nasdaq that day, the price fell about 11%.

Nashville-based SmileDirectClub said in August 2019 regulatory filings that if the offering raised enough money, it would use the proceeds to repurchase certain securities, known as LLC units, for $21.85 each from stakeholders, including board members and pre-IPO investors, according to the opinion. The disclosures noted that the company's management could determine how to use the proceeds with "broad discretion."

When the IPO closed on Sept. 16, the company used $696 million of its proceeds to complete the insider transaction described in its filings, according to Friday's opinion.

SmileDirectClub investor Dorick Shenwick Trust sued in November 2019, claiming the board failed to act in the IPO investors' best interest and financially benefited at shareholders' expense by purchasing the LLC units at an "excessively high" price. Similar suits filed in early 2020 were later consolidated with the 2019 suit.

SmileDirectClub and its board moved to have the consolidated suit dismissed last year.

In Friday's decision, Zurn said that because the investors were challenging the insider transaction's terms, they had to have already owned SmileDirectClub shares when the terms of the transaction were set in order to bring a derivative action.

Inclusions of forward-looking words like "intends" in the disclosures did not change the fact that SmileDirectClub's board must have already approved the transaction terms before the investors purchased the IPO shares, Zurn noted.

Zurn said the investors should have been aware of any "alleged wrong" when they purchased SmileDirectClub's stock because the transaction was outlined in the disclosure statements.

Ann Lipton, an associate professor of business law at Tulane University, said that the ruling reaffirms that public companies have a "free hand" to make certain structural changes and transactions before IPOs as long as they are disclosed in regulatory filings.

"So public shareholders buying into a company like that are basically going to have to take their chances," Lipton said.

