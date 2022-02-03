Del. judge awards HFF investor higher share value after merger with JLL

Signage is seen on the exterior of the Sussex County Court of Chancery in Georgetown, Delaware, U.S., June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - An HFF investor should have received roughly $92.39 million through the market services provider's 2019 sale to real estate giant Jones Lang LaSalle Inc., a Delaware judge ruled on Wednesday.

In an 85-page post-trial opinion, Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster of the Delaware Chancery Court decided that shares owned by the HFF investor, a fund under Burford Capital Investment Management, were worth more than agreed upon in the stock-and-cash transaction, despite drops in JLL’s share price.

Laster awarded the investment fund, which owned about 1.98 million shares, $46.59 per share, or nearly $92.39 million, not including interest. The opinion said the overall value of HFF increased between when the companies inked the deal in March 2019 and when the transaction closed in July of that year.

HFF beat expectations for the first two quarters of 2019 and saw an increase in revenue, according to the opinion.

“Theory, experience, and common sense dictate that when a company’s performance departs from market expectations, then the value of the company changes,” Laster wrote. “If the new information is positive, then the value of the company increases.”

The judge said that the company's value increased by $2.30 per share between the deal's signing and closing.

In its July 2019 appraisal petition, the shareholder had asked the court to award $56.44 per share, while JLL said the award should be no more than $44.29 per share, according to the opinion.

Attorneys for the shareholder did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Wednesday. An HFF attorney declined to comment.

The case is BCIM Strategic Value Master Fund LP v. HFF Inc., Delaware Court of Chancery, No. 2019-0558.

For the shareholder: David Margules, Elizabeth Sloan and William Igoe of Ballard Spahr; and Stephen Brauerman of Bayard

For HFF: Laura McNally of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

