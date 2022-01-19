Del. judge OKs $100 mln settlement of investor row with CD&R over merger

The seal of the Court of Chancery for the State of Delaware on the Sussex County Court of Chancery in Georgetown, Delaware, U.S., June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Law firms

Law firms Related documents Deal resolves suit over NCI Building System's $2.6 bln merger with window maker Ply Gem

Clayton Dubilier & Rice, NCI directors to pay cash to NCI

Plaintiff's attorneys win $23.5 million fee award The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC and NCI Building Systems Inc directors will have to pay $100 million to resolve shareholder claims that the private equity firm pushed the building materials company into an allegedly unfair $2.6 billion merger, a Delaware judge said.

Vice Chancellor Travis Laster of the Delaware Chancery Court approved an August settlement agreement on Wednesday to end an NCI shareholder’s suit over the 2018 union between Houston-based NCI and window manufacturer Ply Gem Parent LLC.

NCI will receive the cash payment, while the plaintiff’s attorney was awarded $23.5 million in fees.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The deal is the fourth largest derivative settlement in the Delaware courts’ history, plaintiff attorney David Sborz of Delaware firm Andrews & Springer said in the hearing.

Attorneys for the NCI board members and CD&R did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

An NCI shareholder sued the company’s board and major shareholder CD&R in November 2018, claiming the Ply Gem merger was conflict-laden because the private equity firm owned stakes in both NCI and Ply Gem.

At the time of the deal, CD&R owned about 70% of Ply Gem and 34% of NCI, according to the complaint.

The shareholder also alleged that CD&R and NCI's board failed to reveal conflicts of interest in regulatory filings about the deal.

The defendants have denied wrongdoing, and made no admission of guilt in the settlement.

In Wednesday’s hearing, Laster questioned the size of the attorney fee award and said that a $5,000 incentive award for the shareholder could have been larger, before ultimately approving the agreement.

The case is Voigt v. Metcalf, Delaware Court of Chancery, No. 2018-0828.

For the shareholder: Jeremy Friedman and David Tejtel of Friedman Oster & Tejtel; David Seamus Kaskela of Kaskela Law; and Peter Andrews, Craig Springer and David Sborz of Andrews & Springer

For the NCI board: Rachelle Silverberg of Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz

For CD&R: Shannon Rose Selden, Susan Gittes and Zachary Saltzman of Debevoise & Plimpton

Read more:

U.S. building product firms NCI and Ply Gem to merge

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.