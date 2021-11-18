Del. Supreme Court upholds $45 mln ruling in Shire merger suit

Summary

(Reuters) - The Delaware Supreme Court has agreed with a lower court’s ruling that Shire Pharmaceuticals LLC violated a merger pact by failing to make a milestone payment related to the development of a drug for blood transfusion patients.

Supreme Court Justice Gary Traynor wrote on Wednesday to affirm an October 2020 ruling by then-Vice Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of the Delaware Chancery Court, which said Shire owes FerroKin BioSciences Inc. $45 million despite the discontinuation of the drug's development.

Shire inked a deal to acquire FerroKin for $100 million up front and up to $225 million in milestone payments, according to a March 2012 press release.

When Shire failed to make a milestone payment, Shareholder Representative Services LLC sued Shire in 2017 on behalf of the FerroKin shareholders. The shareholders said that under the merger agreements, they were still owed the first milestone payment of $45 million even if Shire stopped developing the drug, according to the complaint.

Shire countered in its appeal brief that the discontinuation counted as an exception under the merger agreement.

Laurie Mims of Keker, Van Nest & Peters, the lead attorney for SRS, said on Thursday that this week's order shows “Delaware continues to be a jurisdiction that is going to hold contracting parties to the fair contracts and bargains that they make.”

Attorneys for Shire did not respond to requests for comment, nor did representatives for Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd, which purchased Shire in 2019.

The case is Shire US Holdings v. Shareholder Representative Services LLC, Delaware Supreme Court, No. 170-2021.

For Shire: Donald Verrilli Jr. and Ginger Anders of Munger, Tolles & Olson; and Timothy Mungovan and Colin Cabral of Proskauer Rose

For SRS: Laurie Mims, Stuart Gasner and Jennifer Huber of Keker, Van Nest & Peters; and David Frederick of Kellogg Hansen Todd Figel & Frederick

