Delaware Chancery Court opens door to liability for SPAC sponsors

The seal of the Court of Chancery for the State of Delaware is seen on a wall in the Sussex County Court of Chancery in Georgetown, Delaware, U.S., June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Law firms

Law firms Related documents Grant & Eisenhofer P.A. See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Delaware’s Chancery Court has just put special purpose acquisition company insiders on notice: If they don’t tell the whole truth about proposed deals, they may be on the hook to investors.

Vice Chancellor Lori Will ruled Tuesday in In re MultiPlan Corp Stockholders Litigation that investors in the Churchill Capital Corp III SPAC can move forward with claims that the SPAC’s insiders, including former Citigroup Inc executive Michael Klein, breached their fiduciary duties by failing to disclose critical information about the SPAC’s target, the healthcare cost management company MultiPlan Corp. (A spokesperson for the SPAC told my colleague Sierra Jackson on Tuesday that its disclosures about the MultiPlan acquisition were “accurate in all respects.”)

Will’s decision, of course, centers on specific assertions by shareholder lawyers from Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann, who alleged that Churchill insiders, despite their claims of extensive due diligence, neglected to tell the SPAC’s investors that MultiPlan’s biggest customer was ditching the company and developing a competing product.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

But importantly, according to professors Michael Klausner of Stanford Law School and Ann Lipton of Tulane Law School, the Delaware judge’s analysis of how Delaware fiduciary law applies to the Churchill SPAC will have broad implications for these companies, which attracted nearly $85 billion in investments in 2020.

“This case opens the door to judicial review of these deals,” said Klausner, whose groundbreaking 2020 analysis, A Sober Look at SPACs, is cited in Will’s opinion. (Full disclosure: Klausner was not directly involved in the MultiPlan case but is advising the shareholder firm Grant & Eisenhofer in other litigation against SPAC sponsors.)

Will reached two overarching conclusions that will be key in future SPAC shareholder suits. On the fundamental question of the nature of shareholders’ claims, the vice chancellor held that Churchill investors were asserting direct claims on their own behalf, not derivative claims that belonged to the company or contract claims that do not implicate board members' fiduciary duties.

And on the appropriate standard of review for shareholders’ allegations, Will concluded that Churchill was not entitled to deferential business judgment review because the interests of the SPAC’s insiders – who would collectively receive hundreds of millions of dollars of value only if a deal was completed – conflicted with those of ordinary investors. The SPAC’s structure, which is typical of these blank-check companies, created a misalignment of incentives, Will held.

Plaintiffs' lawyers framed the case shrewdly. Churchill shareholders, as is typical in SPACs, had a right to redeem their shares for the full purchase price (plus nominal interest) at the time the SPAC proposed its target acquisition. Fewer than 10% of Churchill’s public investors cashed out – but within six weeks of the deal’s closing, after an analyst report disclosed the defection of MultiPlan’s leading customer, the share price had fallen by more than 30%. Bernstein Litowitz alleged that by omitting that crucial information from deal disclosures, the Churchill defendants interfered with investors’ right to redeem their shares instead of casting their lot with the merged company.

Defense counsel Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Weil, Gotshal & Manges argued that shareholders were actually asserting a derivative claim that Churchill had overpaid for MultiPlan. As you know, shareholders have to jump through lots of hoops to establish a right to sue derivatively on behalf of the company. Those obstacles, said Stanford professor Klausner, would be particularly onerous in the SPAC context.

But Will agreed that investors have an independent right to redeem their shares based on full information, just as shareholders have a right to cast fully informed votes on M&A deals. Alleging interference with the right of redemption, she said, is a direct claim.

The vice chancellor also rejected defense arguments that the plaintiffs’ claim was a matter of contract, not of fiduciary duty. Churchill’s certificate of incorporation, Will said, did not address the board members’ obligation to disclose all material information to shareholders.

“The court really brushed away all of the threshold questions,” Klausner said.

The Delaware judge was similarly unsympathetic to defense arguments that Churchill’s investors knew when they bought their shares that insiders would profit disproportionately if the SPAC completed an acquisition. The SPAC’s prospectus, defense counsel argued, made clear that the founders’ shares would be virtually worthless unless Churchill made a deal – and gave shareholders a right to redeem their investment if they didn’t like the proposed acquisition.

Will acknowledged that shareholders agreed to those terms. But she said that investors did not agree to be deprived of critical information when deciding whether to redeem. “The defendants’ argument might be persuasive if it had been made about the proxy and the plaintiffs had opted not to redeem despite adequate disclosures — but that is not the universe alleged in the complaint,” the judge said.

Tulane professor Lipton said by email that Will’s caveat about the allegedly inadequate disclosures in this case could be significant. The vice chancellor said the Churchill board did not deserve business judgment deference because SPAC insiders had a motive to dupe shareholders into backing a bad deal. But Lipton noted that the vice chancellor suggested the conflict could have been cleansed if the SPAC sponsor had provided shareholders with all of the information they deserved. “That’s really the key going forward,” Lipton said.

It seems likely that the adequacy of SPAC disclosures will be hotly contested in future shareholder breach-of-duty litigation. That’s going to be especially interesting in cases involving alleged disclosure failures on issues central to SPACs’ structure. In the MultiPlan case, as I mentioned, plaintiffs alleged case-specific disclosure problems. But other suits against SPAC insiders, such as a Chancery Court suit against GigAcquisitions3 LLC, claim insiders failed to provide adequate information about conflicts and the dilution of investors’ stake in the merger company.

If such claims survive dismissal, SPACs may have to rejigger their essential architecture. Or they could just tell investors the whole truth about proposed deals.

Read more:

Ex-Citi exec, SPAC directors must face trial over MultiPlan deal

Opinions expressed here are those of the author. Reuters News, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence and freedom from bias.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.