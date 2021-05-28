Delaware top court rejects Cigna's $1.8 billion fee bid over failed Anthem merger

A screen displays the logo fro Cigna Corp. on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 16, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - The Delaware Supreme Court on Monday rejected Cigna Corp's bid to obtain a $1.85 billion termination fee from Anthem Inc after the failure of the two insurers' proposed $54 billion merger, spelling the end to the companies' long-drawn legal battle.

Justice Karen Valihura delivered the high court's 5-0 ruling in a brief order that held that Vice Chancellor Travis Laster's earlier ruling against Cigna should be affirmed on the same grounds that the lower-court judge had.

"This is a resounding victory for Anthem and ends the final chapter in one of the most remarkable corporate litigations in history," said Glenn Kurtz, a lawyer for Anthem at White & Case, who argued the appeal in April.

Cigna, represented by William Savitt of Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The companies announced the merger, which would have created the nation's largest health insurer, in July 2015. Their agreement contained covenants requiring each to make a best effort to close the deal, according to court documents.

In July 2016, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit in Washington, D.C., federal court seeking to block the deal after concluding that it would have anticompetitive effects, and a judge enjoined the merger in February 2017.

The two companies sued each other in Delaware Chancery Court, each seeking damages over the failure.

Anthem sought $21.1 billion, saying Cigna had not made contractually required efforts to close the deal, while Cigna sought to recover $14.7 billion in damages plus a $1.8 billion fee, which it claimed was owed because the merger failed to close by its originally agreed termination date of Jan. 31, 2017.

Laster in August 2020 ruled that the evidence proved Cigna's executives sought to undermine the merger even before the government tried to block it, after Cigna CEO David Cordani clashed with Anthem CEO Joseph Swedish over their roles in the new company.

Nonetheless, he declined to award damages to either side, finding the merger would likely have been blocked even if Cigna had lived up to the agreement.

Cigna appealed only the issue of the termination fee. It said that, under the contract, it was automatically entitled to the fee if the merger failed to get regulatory approval, unless Cigna was the cause of the failure.

During arguments in April, Savitt said that Cigna was therefore entitled to the fee despite Laster's finding that it breached the agreement.

"We disagree with those findings, but we haven't appealed them because they don't matter," he said.

