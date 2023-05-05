Dem states, medical groups urge court to preserve abortion pill access

Summary

(Reuters) - Democratic-led states, U.S. medical associations, drug companies and others this week urged a federal appeals court to overrule a Texas judge's order that would essentially pull the abortion drug mifepristone off the market.

In a series of friend-of-the-court briefs filed Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, they told the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that the order, by U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, would have a devastating effect on patients, new drug development and the health care system as a whole.

The 5th Circuit is expected to hear arguments in the case on May 17. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and brand-name mifepristone maker Danco Laboratories are appealing Kacsmaryk's preliminary injunction suspending the agency's 2000 approval of mifepristone in response to a lawsuit by anti-abortion groups and doctors claiming the drug is unsafe and was approved illegally.

The judge found the lawsuit was likely to succeed. His ruling was put on hold last month by the U.S. Supreme Court, keeping mifepristone available for now.

The Democratic states - which include New York, Illinois, California and Massachusetts - said they have "a strong interest in safeguarding their sovereign decisions to protect their residents' ability to obtain abortions" in the wake of the Supreme Court's ruling last year overturning its landmark precedent in Roe v. Wade, which had guaranteed a right to abortion nationwide.

The Democratic states noted that the Supreme Court in that ruling had said it was returning the issue to the states, which Kacsmaryk's injunction would undermine.

Medical groups, including the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the American Medical Association, said they were urging the 5th Circuit to "uphold science and the rule of law."

"Mifepristone is safe and effective," they said. "Hundreds of medical studies and vast amounts of data amassed over the course of two decades have confirmed it."

Drug industry groups, led by Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), meanwhile warned that Kacsmaryk's order would "severely disrupt industry and stifle innovation in drug development" by allowing the FDA's drug approvals to be second-guessed in courts.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs, who are expected to file their response brief on Monday, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Parties supporting the plaintiffs will have a chance to file briefs ahead of the arguments as well. At an earlier stage in the case, Republican-led states and groups including Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America and the Catholic Bar Association weighed in to oppose the temporary stay of Kacsmaryk's order.

Even if Kacsmaryk's order is upheld by the 5th Circuit, it will not take effect until after the FDA has a chance to appeal it to the Supreme Court.

Medication abortion consists of mifepristone followed by another drug, misoprostol, used to terminate a pregnancy within the first 10 weeks. It accounts for more than half of U.S. abortions.

The case is Alliance Hippocratic Medicine v. FDA, 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 23-10362.

