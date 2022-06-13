Dentons claims $32 mln malpractice verdict unfairly opens door for plaintiffs

Signage is seen outside of the law firm Dentons in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Law firm Dentons US has asked the Ohio Supreme Court to scrap a former business client's $32 million malpractice verdict that the global law firm said will pose "serious threats" to the legal profession if it is allowed to stand.

Lawyers for Dentons on Friday filed their legal challenge in the state's highest court, after an appeals court in April upheld the disqualification of the firm's U.S. arm over its failure to disclose conflicts tied to its counterpart Dentons Canada.

Dentons contends the appeals court opened too wide a door for plaintiffs to sue over alleged malpractice and that "guardrails" are needed for evidence and damages standards.

"At stake is the fundamental nature of the relationship between attorney and client and the need to protect lawyers and law firms of all types against speculative claims for losses they did not cause," Yvette McGee Brown of Jones Day, a lawyer for Dentons, wrote in the filing.

The Ohio Supreme Court will decide whether or not to accept Dentons' appeal.

The former Dentons client, RevoLaze LLC, claimed the disqualification cost it millions of dollars in patent-related litigation.

Brown did not immediately respond to a message on Monday seeking comment. Dentons has said it acted "properly, ethically and consistent" to the firm's client duties and to a firmwide conflicts policy.

A lawyer for Ohio-based RevoLaze did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

RevoLaze, which owns patents for laser technology that makes jeans appear faded, hired Dentons in 2014 to pursue cases against Gap Inc and other clothing companies in federal court and in the U.S. International Trade Commission.

Gap in 2015 successfully sought to disqualify Dentons because Dentons Canada represented the company in certain other matters. Dentons had argued that its counterpart in Canada was distinct.

Dentons uses a "Swiss verein" structure in which the firm treats its outposts in other countries as separate entities. Dentons has more than 12,000 lawyers in more than 80 countries.

In the ruling against Dentons, appellate judge Emanuella Groves said the firm's structure, "with a common conflicts base, that shares client confidential information throughout the organization" was "irreconcilable with Dentons US' contention that it was separate from Dentons Canada."

Dentons' lawyers said in their Supreme Court filing that the lower tribunal ruling "eviscerates the plaintiff's malpractice burden."

The case is RevoLaze LLC v. Dentons US LLP, Supreme Court of Ohio, No. 2022-0708.

For RevoLaze: Benjamin Sassé of Tucker Ellis; Kristi Browne of Patterson Law Firm; and Tom Warren of Warren Terzian

For Dentons: Yvette McGee Brown of Jones Day

