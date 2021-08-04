Dentons sues Lucid to acknowledge equity stake after SPAC merger

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Law firms

Law firms Related documents Suit follows Lucid's completion of a $24 billion SPAC merger in July

Suit over shares Dentons received in Atieva, which did business as Lucid Motors before SPAC merger The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Dentons US LLP has sued Lucid Group Inc in Delaware to compel it to acknowledge the law firm’s ownership of certain shares in the electric vehicle maker after its recent merger with a special purpose acquisition company.

In the heavily redacted complaint made public on Tuesday, Dentons said it wanted the Delaware Chancery Court to order Lucid to issue a new certificate for the stock, note Denton’s ownership of the equity in Lucid’s ledgers, and prevent the shares from being transferred without the law firm’s consent.

Dentons also urged the court to seize the shares and prevent them from being transferred to another entity while the dispute is pending.

Attorneys and representatives for Dentons did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Wednesday. Neither did representatives for Lucid.

The law firm received the shares after helping client Shanghai Qichengyueming Investment Partnership Enterprise settle the enforcement of a Chinese arbitration award, according to filings in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.

The shares gave Dentons a stake in Atieva Inc, which did business as Lucid Motors prior to the company’s $24 billion merger with blank check company Churchill Capital Corp IV, securities filings show. Dentons said it received the shares from a company known as Pisces Co Ltd.

Dentons accused Pisces of breaching its obligations by refusing to finalize an agreement about a share transfer.

The firm said it now “requires the Court’s intervention in order to protect its financial and security interests” since the shares were converted into Lucid shares once the merger wrapped up on July 23, according to the complaint.

Lucid officially debuted on Nasdaq on July 26.

The case is Dentons US LLP v. Lucid Group Inc, Delaware Court of Chancery, No. 2021-0665.

For Dentons: Rolin Bissell and Paul Loughman of Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor

Counsel information for the defendants was not immediately available.

Read more:

Tesla rival Lucid Motors to go public in $24-billion mega SPAC deal

EV maker Lucid rises in Nasdaq debut after merger with Klein-backed SPAC